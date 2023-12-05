Should you pull for Sebastian Shaw and the Spotlight Cache cards this week in Marvel Snap? (Dec. 5-12)

Sebastian Shaw finally made his way to Marvel Snap. The leader of the infamous Hellfire Club is the season pass card in the game’s December season, Hellfire Gala, but should you pull for him?

Of course, being a season pass card means players need to spend real money to get it. You can either get the Premium battle pass for $9.99 USD, or you can have the Premium+ version for $14.99. Alongside Sebastian Shaw’s arrival is also the weekly Spotlight Cache rotation where three series four or five variants will be up for grabs.

Here’s everything you need to know if Sebastian Shaw and the Spotlight Cache cards are worth pulling in Marvel Snap.

Marvel Snap Sebastian Shaw abilities, explained

Sebastian Shaw is a three-cost, three-Power card with an ability as follows: “When this card permanently gains Power, gain +2 more Power (wherever this is).” It has the potential to be a massive Power source if you use the right cards that can boost the Power of Sebastian Shaw.

Sebastian Shaw is here. Screenshot via Snap.fan

Some of the decks where you can use Sebastian Shaw include Sera Surfer, Sera Control, Good Cards decks, and more. Cards like Forge, Silver Surfer, Shuri, Nakia, Okoye, Elsa Bloodstone, and Ironheart help permanently boost the Power of Sebastian Shaw. Just be cautious if your opponent uses Shadow King, since it can bring back Sebastian Shaw to its base Power.

What cards can you get from the Spotlight Caches from Dec. 5 to 12 in Marvel Snap?

The cards that are part of the Spotlight Cache rotation this week are Jeff the Baby Land Shark, Stegron, and Man-Thing. All of these cards are series four or five, meaning that their prices range from 3,000 to 6,000 tokens if you opt to get them from the regular rotation of the Token Shop.

Jeff works in almost any deck in the meta. Its ability to be literally unstoppable when it comes to moving or playing him on locations make it a staple for some of the most popular and consistent decks in Marvel Snap, such as Lockdown, Thanos, Good Cards, and more. Jeff can turn a game upside down if you use it correctly, making it an unpredictable choice when it comes to outplaying your opponent if there are locked or unplayable locations.

As for Stegron, it has the ability to move a card from your opponent’s side of the location where you play it. Move decks can include it, especially if Stegron can be used alongside Kingpin which can destroy your opponent’s cards that are being moved to the location where it is placed on turn six.

Man-Thing, on the other hand, is a great addition to Junk decks thanks to its Ongoing ability to inflict minus two Power to all cards that cost three or less on the same location as Man-Thing. This includes your cards as well, though Man-Thing could be a big threat if you build the right deck that includes it.

Should you pull for Sebastian Shaw and the other Spotlight Cache cards this week in Marvel Snap?

For the season pass, you should definitely get Sebastian Shaw. There are multiple possibilities using it with your cards that can give a permanent Power boost to your units. Sebastian Shaw can also be inserted in various decks to maximize its value, making it a potential offensive threat if you manage to make its Power enormous.

As for the Spotlight Cache cards this week, the only card that is valuable in a competitive sense is Jeff. Its ability to be unstoppable can be game-changing at times, especially if there are locations which are challenging or unplayable. Jeff is also the only card so far which can go through a locked location courtesy of Professor X.

Meanwhile, Stegron and Man-Thing are not considered must-have cards in the current meta. Both of these cards are somewhat limited when it comes to the strategies where they can be inserted and used. Stegron is only consistent in Control Move decks, while Man-Thing is more of a tech card for Junk decks. The decks where they can be used can still work well without them.

This week, it’s better to skip the Spotlight Cache rotation since there would be far better choices in the future. If you are a Lockdown deck user, however, you might consider pulling for Jeff since it is a staple for that strategy.