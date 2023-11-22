Shang-Chi is absolutely destroying this past week’s hottest location in Marvel Snap

In Marvel Snap, it’s not just about creating huge Power. Some cards provide control effects that can be converted to offense, including the ever-so-famous Shang-Chi, who has been one of the meta staples in the game for quite some time already.

For those who aren’t familiar with what the Asian superhero can do in Marvel Snap, Shang-Chi is a four-cost, three-Power card with the ability that reads “On Reveal: Destroy all enemy cards at this location that have 10 or more Power.” Shang-Chi’s prowess to be an instant game-changer can be spammed with the help of this past week’s hot location, Sinister London. Cards that will be played here can create another copy of themselves in another random location. These count as separate plays and all effects of those cards can be triggered once again in the location where they were created.

A post made by Reddit user Aggressive_Ad_7467 on Nov. 20 showed how Shang-Chi changed the tide of the game as soon as his ability was copied by Iron Lad. The Iron Lad that was played by the gamer on the right Sinister London location gained the ability of Shang-Chi who was the top card of their deck. This resulted in destroying the opponent’s She-Hulk and The Infinaut on their side of the location. The other Iron Lad copy with the Shang-Chi effect was created and played on the left New York location, destroying another copy of She-Hulk in the process.

Another clip also showed Shang-Chi’s ability to be a potential weapon of mass destruction. In the post made by user DrahlKogo also on Nov. 20, Shang-Chi was played on their left Sinister London location which was already a powerful move. But before playing Shang-Chi, the gamer used Forge in Sinister London as well to boost the Power of their cards, resulting in creating two seven-Power Shang-Chi copies while destroying a bunch of their opponent’s cards.

Both the featured gamers won their matches with the help of Shang-Chi and the Sinister London location. They also grabbed eight cubes from each of their games. Some users, on the other hand, shared their thoughts with the post, with one fan commenting “If I’m on the receiving end of this combo I’m just turning my phone all the way off.” I would, too.