One of Marvel Snap’s most unpopular and underused cards can still pack a punch

Among the tier lists of dominant Marvel Snap cards, there is sometimes a chance for the smallest and weakest cards in the game to turn a match on its head. M’Baku is one such card, and as two players found out this week, the rival to Black Panther’s Prince T’Challa is more than worthy of respect.

Unfortunately for one of the players, M’Baku lost their match with his passive effect. M’Baku is a small one-cost, two Power card that, if it is in your deck at the end of a game, jumps straight to a random location to give you a plus-two boost.

In this case, however, M’baku jumped to the Bar With No Name, which states that the winner of the location is actually the one with less Power. The opponent, shocked, simply changed their strategy and shored up the other two locations at the end of the game to win two locations to one.

In Marvel Snap, there are cards that stand out in terms of usage in the meta, proving their effectiveness and efficiency as vital parts of decks to win games. However, there are also some unpopular cards that may not see a lot of usage but can be game-changing at times when utilized correctly or luck favors their user’s side, including the small but terrible M’Baku.

This ability may not seem impactful at first glance, especially since he only has two Power, but M’Baku can change the tide of the game in an instant if his ability is maximized.

Funnily enough, the exact reverse situation happened in another match, with it too posted to Reddit on Sept. 29. With two locations split and the battle for the third wrapping up, M’Baku lept out of the opponent’s deck into the Bar With No Name. Our hero in this case simply passed the turn, claiming the victory.

Both matches drew hilarious reactions, comments, and praise due to M’Baku’s prowess to surprise in the end game. One player didn’t even realize M’Baku had a special animation and sound effect when the effect was triggered. “I didn’t know M’Baku does a little yell when he jumps out and just like you he showed up in a District X game and scared the pants off of me,” they said.

M’Baku proves that, sometimes, the least popular cards in Marvel Snap can become legit game-changers in an instant. But it may not always be favorable for everyone, especially since M’Baku can either make or break your game.

