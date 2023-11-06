One Marvel Snap card got nerfed so hard, it will have changes rolled back this week

Marvel Snap developer Second Dinner has already announced changes to a card that was nerfed less than a week ago—and the revert is coming this week.

In a message on the Snap Discord server today, the developer revealed that Mobius M. Mobius will be going back to an Ongoing card, but with an increase in his cost. He will now be a three-cost, three-power card.

All of this will be changing. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The character, made famous by actor Owen Wilson on the Disney Plus series Loki, was hit a little too hard in the Halloween update, which took away his Ongoing ability and made it an On Reveal that only lasted one turn.

“We’ve heard a lot of feedback around the change we made to Mobius M. Mobius following the patch update on Oct. 31,” Second Dinner said. “In the interest of being transparent and addressing your concerns, we’re letting you all know that Mobius M. Mobius will revert to his previous Ongoing functionality as a three/three in the upcoming OTA scheduled for Nov. 9.”

This quick turnaround on the Mobius card is in response to the outcry that the card went from a meta choice to basically unplayable in any deck due to the change.

“Mobius M. Mobius has had a massive impact on the metagame, forcing a changing of the guard among top decks that saw perennial powerhouses like Zabu, Sera, and Death fall from grace in favor of decks that could push Power by just playing cards for their normal Energy Costs,” Second Dinner said just last week.

But that change was quite short-lived. With a new season on the horizon starring Ms. Marvel beginning tomorrow, Mobius should rejoin the meta with a slightly higher cost that could balance out his powerful ability just a bit.