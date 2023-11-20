Nico Minoru becomes a power juggernaut in this unusual Marvel Snap play

Most cards in Marvel Snap that have a low cost also have low Power. One of those is the recently released Nico Minoru, who is a one-cost, two-Power card. She is meant to be used for other things, however, especially with her spells.

Nico Minoru is the only card so far in the game who can change her effect during each turn that she is still in your hand. She can go from being a general booster card who can give additional Power to your other units to a unit that can give you more cards from your deck, and can also be a potential massive Power source on her own. And her prowess to become a monster was displayed on Nov. 17 in a post made by Reddit user ambitious_lazy.

The play showed an unusual yet powerful combo to power up Nico Minoru, who was already destroyed before the final turn. Nico Minoru made her triumphant return to the game after ambitious_lazy played the Phoenix Force in the Dark Dimension location, which reveals all cards played there after the game.

Phoenix Force revived Nico Minoru. Though this way, Nico Minoru merged with the Phoenix Force and gained plus five Power, as well as the ability to move once per turn. But the game changer in this play is the spell of Nico Minoru, giving her the ability to double her current Power whenever her user plays their next card. The play paved the way for boosting Nico Minoru’s Power to 14—and the next two plays made things more interesting.

Hulk Buster was the next card revealed in Dark Dimension, making it merge with Nico Minoru and giving her an additional five Power in the process. This was followed by the famous and dangerous Arnim Zola play, which destroyed and created two copies of the 19-Power Nico Minoru in the other two locations, the Isle of Silence and Noor Dimension.

The two Nico Minoru clones triggered her On Reveal spell once more, so they doubled their current Power after the final Knull play in Dark Dimension. This all resulted in creating two 38-Power Nico Minoru copies which outpowered the player’s opponent, as well as boosted the Power of both players’ Knull copies to 50. Four cubes were also grabbed by ambitious_lazy after winning the match.

The post already garnered more than 800 upvotes, with some users praising how creative the play was. Some unusual setups can turn into surprisingly powerful plays in Marvel Snap. In the gamer’s case, Nico Minoru became the main weapon of Power in the end.