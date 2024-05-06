Newest round of Marvel Snap Twitch drops features 2 eXcellent X-Men ’97 variants

Marvel Snap’s dedication to adding free Twitch drops each month is getting arguably its best round of variants in May, according to a data mine.

Recommended Videos

The new round of drops, which starts tomorrow and lasts just over a week, is set to include card variants inspired by the stellar X-Men ’97 animated series on Disney Plus to celebrate the first season’s finale, which is set to air on May 15.

Gorgeous. Images via Snap.fan | Remix by Scott Duwe

Bishop and Mister Sinister will be getting the ’97 treatment as part of the drops, according to a data mine posted by Snap.fan. Sinister has played a crucial role in the show’s first season, as has Bishop. But these two could be just the start of an entire new line of variants from the hugely successful series.

The last few rounds of drops have been mystery variants, so having event-specific variants is a welcome change, let alone for the fact they’re from a modern-day revival of pure nostalgia for those who grew up in the ’90s.

To earn the drops, players only need to link their Marvel Snap account to their Twitch account and tune in to any Marvel Snap stream to watch and earn. Here’s everything that can be acquired in this round of drops:

Watch two hours: 65 random Boosters

65 random Boosters Watch two hours: 350 Credits

350 Credits Watch six hours: Mister Sinister and Bishop X-Men ‘97 variants

Twitch drops for Snap are always a big deal within the community, whether it be for the free currencies, variants, or for the streamers who always see a massive boost in viewership and support.

Marvel Snap’s May 2024 Twitch drops campaign is set to begin at 11am CT on May 7 and they’ll end on May 15.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more