Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 developer Insomniac ‘confident’ in 2023 launch, says voice actor

A voice actor for the upcoming Spider-Man game sequel, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, has claimed that the title is on track with its target release this year.

In an interview with Comic Book Movie, Yuri Lowenthal, the voice actor for Spider-Man/Peter Parker, mentioned that developer Insomniac is “confident” that the game will make it to its target release in 2023. He did not give any specific details about the development of the project, but he described the sequel as “massive” and “astonishing.”

“It’s a massive game so I’m still doing a little bit of work,” Lowenthal said. “I know they’re confident about their release date and Insomniac has always been good about that. Obviously, I can’t really talk about the game much, but I will tell you that it’s astonishing.”

Lowenthal also expressed his excitement for players to try the game. “I’m so excited for you to play it,” he said. “They know they’ve got big shoes to fill from the last two games and they’ve done it. I just can’t wait for people to play it.”

Last month, Sony announced that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will launch this fall, which ranges from August to November. It will be launched for the PS5 and will star both Peter Parker and Miles Morales with their respective Spider-Man alter egos.

“While pushing the capabilities of the console will be very exciting, we’re equally pumped to craft all-new stories for Peter and Miles in this sequel,” Ryan Schneider, head of franchise strategy and studio relations of Insomniac, said in a blog post. “Just as in our previous Spider-Man games, we not only want to tell a great superhero story, but also deliver a compelling human story, one full of heart and humor that dives deep into the people behind the mask.”