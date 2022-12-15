Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will release next year, Sony says

Fans of the Spider-Man franchise got some good news today when Sony announced a release window for the highly anticipated sequel to the original, which is set for a fall 2023 launch date.

Fall 2023 could mean anywhere from August to November for a specific release date. Fans won’t know what the exact date is until the game gets closer to that window. Most will be expecting a release date reveal in the summer when E3 and Summer Game Fest host their respective showcases.

Insomniac confirms Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 swings to PS5 in fall 2023.



Prepare for more PlayStation 2023 highlights at PS Blog: https://t.co/DrXxXh7VEW pic.twitter.com/iKXEea8EFa — PlayStation (@PlayStation) December 15, 2022

The game will release on the PlayStation 5 as a console exclusive for an undetermined amount of time before it will come to other platforms, but fans are excited for the sequel after a well-received original that posted an 87 on Metacritic and an 8.7 user score.

“What a year it’s been for PlayStation Studios; here at Insomniac Games we’ve been in absolute awe of the work of our peers. Congrats to everyone on a successful 2022,” creative director at Insomniac Bryan Inthiar said. “And here’s to next year being just as exciting as we continue to get Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 ready for release next fall.”

The new game will follow Miles Morales and Peter Parker on a new epic adventure through the Marvel Spider-Man universe. Not much else has been revealed and there is no new trailer, but fans are excited for the release date, which means they won’t have to wait too long since it will likely be less than a year before they have the game in their hands.

In the blog post, Sony went into some other upcoming games, too, including Forspoken, which has a Jan. 24 release date, and Hogwarts Legacy, which is coming on Feb. 10. Some new tech was also advertised, including the PlayStation VR2 and the new DualSense Edge controller.