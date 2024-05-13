Marvel Snap’s second Series Drop of 2024 includes some real heavy hitters, like The Living Tribunal

The next Marvel Snap Series Drop is coming in less than a month, meaning players won’t have to wait between drops as long as they did the last time.
It took six months between the previous two Marvel Snap series drops, but the second one in 2024 will be taking place in a little under five months. It’s still a while to wait, but a total of 12 cards will become more accessible through the update.
Somewhat competitive Marvel Snap cards such as Gladiator, The Living Tribunal, Silk, Nebula, and Jean Grey are all now slated to be dropping to lower series next month, along with several others, alongside the update for the June 2024 season. Next month’s season was datamined to be themed around Eternals characters.
Series Five cards cost 6,000 Collector’s Tokens, making them the toughest to get outside Spotlight Caches and season pass drops, while Series Four cards cost 3,000 Collector’s Tokens. Meanwhile, Series Three cards can drop from leveling up the Collection Level track, along with players getting one free card from Series Three each season.
The cards in the list admittedly aren’t the best among Series Four and Five’s offerings, with the newest and most playable cards still sitting in Series Five. But a Series Drop is better than no Series Drop, and the next one is just a few weeks away.
Here’s the full list of changes coming in the June 4 update for Marvel Snap.
Dropping from Series Five to Series Four
- Gladiator
- Hercules
- Jean Grey
- The Living Tribunal
- Nebula
- Selene
- Silk
Dropping from Series Four to Series Three
- Echo
- Howard the Duck
- Martyr
- Mirage
- Silver Samurai