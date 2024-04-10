Every major update in Marvel Snap includes information about future cards and seasons, and the April 2024 update was no different, revealing what’s coming in two months.

The April 10, 2024 update was data-mined by sites like Snap.fan and many others, and has shown what Snap players can expect for the June 2024 season. It stars the members of a comic book team that had their own MCU movie that people apparently didn’t like very much.

Here’s what we know so far about Marvel Snap’s June 2024 season, Eternals.

Marvel Snap June 2024 season: Eternals

New cards galore. Image via Snap.fan

The Eternals team, known by most from the MCU movie of the same name, is joining Marvel Snap in June 2024. Gilgamesh will be the season pass card, but several other members will be coming to the game, for six new cards total.

These data mines are often changed before release, so don’t be surprised to see different stats or text in June.

Marvel Snap Eternals season pass card: Gilgamesh

Increase your power for him. Image via Snap.fan

Card stats: Five cost, two power

Five cost, two power Card text: On Reveal: +2 Power for each of your other cards in play with increased Power.

Marvel Snap Eternals season: All new cards

Along with Gilgamesh, each of June 2024’s six weeks will contain an additional new card, including the day of the season’s launch on June 4.

Thena (June 4)

Angelina Jolie would be proud. Image via Snap.fan

Card stats: Two cost, one power

Two cost, one power Card text: After each turn, +3 Power if you played (exactly) two cards.

Sersi (June 11)

Transformative. Image via Snap.fan

Card stats: Five cost, seven power

Five cost, seven power Card text: On Reveal: Transform your other cards here into random cards that cost one more. (if able)

Makkari (June 18)

Run like the wind. Image via Snap.fan

Card stats: Three cost, three power

Three cost, three power Card text: After the turn, runs from your hand to a random location. (if possible)

Phastos (June 25)

The power of creation. Image via Snap.fan

Card stats: Three cost, three power

Three cost, three power Card text: On Reveal: Give each card in your deck -1 Cost or +2 Power.

Arishem (July 2)

A massive, giant Celestial. Image via Snap.fan

Card stats: Seven cost, seven power

Seven cost, seven power Card text: At the start of the game, +1 Max Energy. Shuffle 12 random cards into your deck.

Marvel Snap Eternals season: New locations

World Forge

“Replace one of the other locations each turn.”

Eternals Ark

“After turn 5, flood the other locations.”

