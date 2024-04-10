Category:
Marvel
TCG

Marvel Snap’s June 2024 season data mine showcases Eternals theme

We're headed to space again, baby.
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
|
Published: Apr 10, 2024 02:13 pm
Marvel Snap keyart
Big changes abound. Image via Second Dinner

Every major update in Marvel Snap includes information about future cards and seasons, and the April 2024 update was no different, revealing what’s coming in two months.

The April 10, 2024 update was data-mined by sites like Snap.fan and many others, and has shown what Snap players can expect for the June 2024 season. It stars the members of a comic book team that had their own MCU movie that people apparently didn’t like very much.

Here’s what we know so far about Marvel Snap’s June 2024 season, Eternals.

Marvel Snap June 2024 season: Eternals

An image showing marvel characters
New cards galore. Image via Snap.fan

The Eternals team, known by most from the MCU movie of the same name, is joining Marvel Snap in June 2024. Gilgamesh will be the season pass card, but several other members will be coming to the game, for six new cards total.

These data mines are often changed before release, so don’t be surprised to see different stats or text in June.

Marvel Snap Eternals season pass card: Gilgamesh

Gilgamesh Marvel Snap card
Increase your power for him. Image via Snap.fan
  • Card stats: Five cost, two power
  • Card text: On Reveal: +2 Power for each of your other cards in play with increased Power.

Marvel Snap Eternals season: All new cards

Along with Gilgamesh, each of June 2024’s six weeks will contain an additional new card, including the day of the season’s launch on June 4.

Thena (June 4)

Thena Marvel Snap card
Angelina Jolie would be proud. Image via Snap.fan
  • Card stats: Two cost, one power
  • Card text: After each turn, +3 Power if you played (exactly) two cards.

Sersi (June 11)

Sersi Marvel Snap card
Transformative. Image via Snap.fan
  • Card stats: Five cost, seven power
  • Card text: On Reveal: Transform your other cards here into random cards that cost one more. (if able)

Makkari (June 18)

Makkari Marvel Snap card
Run like the wind. Image via Snap.fan
  • Card stats: Three cost, three power
  • Card text: After the turn, runs from your hand to a random location. (if possible)

Phastos (June 25)

Phastos Marvel Snap card
The power of creation. Image via Snap.fan
  • Card stats: Three cost, three power
  • Card text: On Reveal: Give each card in your deck -1 Cost or +2 Power.

Arishem (July 2)

Arishem Marvel Snap card
A massive, giant Celestial. Image via Snap.fan
  • Card stats: Seven cost, seven power
  • Card text: At the start of the game, +1 Max Energy. Shuffle 12 random cards into your deck.

Marvel Snap Eternals season: New locations

World Forge

  • “Replace one of the other locations each turn.”

Eternals Ark

  • “After turn 5, flood the other locations.”
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
Author
Scott Duwe
Staff Writer & Call of Duty lead. Professional writer for over 10 years. Lover of all things Marvel, Destiny 2, Metal Gear, Final Fantasy, Resident Evil, and more. Previous bylines include PC Gamer, Red Bull Esports, Fanbyte, and Esports Nation. DogDad to Yogi the Corgi, sports fan (NY Yankees, NY Jets, NY Rangers, NY Knicks), Paramore fanatic, cardio enthusiast.