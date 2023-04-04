Marvel Snap’s next patch will nerf Red Skull, again

Marvel Snap‘s next major update is set to bring more nerfs to one of the game’s most powerful characters, Red Skull.

The potential changes were discussed by Principal game designer Glenn Jones on Discord, and later posted on Marvel Snap’s subreddit on April 3. The dev admitted that the balancing team isn’t pleased with the current state of Red Skull, and the card should be seeing some changes in the nearby future.

“I’m not happy with the current performance of the Shuri-Taskmaster deck and Red Skull is one addressable part of that problem in the short-term, so stay tuned,” Jones wrote.

Currently, Marvel Snap players have a simple way to abuse the three mentioned cards to quickly win games. They need to have Shuri, Red Skull, and Taskmaster in their hands to create a powerful combo, which often wins them the game.

The recipe is simple. At first, players need to play Shuri in the fourth round, who doubles the power of the next card they play. Afterward, they use Red Skull in the following round, which has 26 power with the Shuri effect. And if that’s not enough, they often follow up with Taskmaster in the sixth round, who has the power equal to that of the last card played by them.

This way players often win two locations just by playing two cards. Besides, with tools like Cosmo or Armor, which protect Taskmaster and Red Skull from getting destroyed, it’s hard to counter this combination.

Some players on Reddit claim that the devs are unsure of how to tweak Shuri so that she doesn’t end up being too hard to play or weak, therefore they decide to focus on Red Skull. We’ll have to wait and see what the changes will look like in the end, however.