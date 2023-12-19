Marvel Snap’s newest card is Cyclops’ brother—and everyone thinks he’s gonna stink

Marvel Snap’s Hellfire Gala season is continuing into the holidays with another X-Men character as this week’s card. Say hello to Havok.

Havok’s real name is Alex Summers, and he’s the younger, less famous brother of the leader of the X-Men, Cyclops. In the mainstream, you may remember him from his appearances in X-Men: First Class, X-Men: Days of Future Past, and X-Men: Apocalypse, where he was portrayed by Lucas Till.

The mutant’s ability to absorb cosmic energy and harness it as a plasma beam blast from his body is illustrated in his card text in Marvel Snap. But just how useful is it in the card game? Well, that remains to be seen, but it doesn’t look great so far.

Here’s everything to know about Marvel Snap’s newest Series Four card, Havok.

Marvel Snap new Series Four card: Havok

Well, here he is. Image via Nuverse

Card stats: Two cost, zero power.

Two cost, zero power. Card text: “After each turn, you lose 1 Max Energy and this gains +4 Power.”

Yeah, Havok is a really big gamble. It’s such a big gamble that it’s going to take some serious deck cooking to find one where he fits in and works. On the surface level, Havok does not seem very good at all.

The best case scenario for Havok is that he will win one lane somehow. But he’s also easily countered and taken down by cards like Shadow King or Shang-Chi, so unless he’s paired with a Cosmo, there’s not much of a point.

Energy in Marvel Snap is so important that the reward here is not worth the risk to many, at least on paper. Right now, many are theorizing that the only real use for him is to play him on turn two, followed by Viper on turn three to send him to the other side of the board, and then take him out with Shadow King or Shang-Chi.

Maybe there’s something players are missing about Havok, or maybe he’ll need a rework to find success. Either way, he is available now in Spotlight Caches and the Token Shop for 3,000 Collector’s Tokens.