Marvel Snap’s new Series 5 card will likely bring ‘junk’ decks to forefront of meta

Marvel Snap’s newest card, made famous by the beautiful and graceful Florence Pugh in the MCU, is going to be anything but graceful in the card battler game.

White Widow may just bring about the proliferation of the “junk” meta, where cards like Black Widow, Debrii, Titania, Annihilus, and the Goblins shine. This is unfortunate news for many, considering how annoying the archetype is to play against. But this is reality, and reality is often disappointing.

Here’s everything to know about Marvel Snap’s latest Thunderbolts card, White Widow.

Marvel Snap new card for April 23: White Widow

We need a Florence Pugh variant. Image via Second Dinner

Card stats: Two cost, two power

Two cost, two power Card text: “On Reveal: Add a Widow’s Kiss to your opponent’s side of this location.”

Widow’s Kiss

No thanks. Image via Second Dinner

Card stats: Zero cost, zero power

Zero cost, zero power Card text: “Ongoing: This has -4 Power. Disable this ability if your side of this location is full.”

White Widow sounds very strong on paper, with the potential to be a two/six if her ability comes to fruition. And even if it doesn’t, the Widow’s Kiss will take up a spot on your opponent’s side, unless it has its Ongoing ability taken away by something like Enchantress or Red Guardian.

Real name Yelena Belova, White Widow will easily slot into existing “junk” decks like anything with Annihilus or her idol, Black Widow. The idea is to clog up your opponent’s side of the board with useless cards, such as rocks, Widow’s Bite, or Widow’s Kiss.

There are a lot of possibilities for this card, and not just in “junk” decks, either. Imagine a combination of Wong on turn four, and then White Widow and Black Widow on turn five. It just doesn’t get any more annoying than that. Don’t be surprised if Destroy decks rise even higher in popularity to counter White Widow in the days following her release.

White Widow is available now in the Token Shop for 6,000 Collector’s Tokens or in this week’s Spotlight Caches.

