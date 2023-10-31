Marvel Snap’s new Series 5 card stars in one of the MCU’s most underrated projects

Marvel Snap’s newest addition comes from a fantastic storyline that was recently brought to life in live action, and the card itself doesn’t sound too shabby either.

Jack Russell is a normal man by day, but becomes a Werewolf By Night. In werewolf form, Russel has “enhanced human physical abilities, including strength, speed, stamina, agility, reflexes, etc.,” according to Marvel.

If the name sounds familiar to you, it’s likely because of the fantastic Disney Plus special presentation by the same name. The hour-long, black and white special released on Disney Plus last year and is arguably one of the MCU’s best and most underrated works.

The special features Werewolf By Night along with fellow October season cards Elsa Bloodstone and Man-Thing, so fans of Snap should definitely check it out if they can. In fact, everyone should check it out when they can.

Here’s everything to know about the lycan himself, Werewolf By Night in Marvel Snap.

Marvel Snap new Series 5 card: Werewolf By Night

Howl at the moon. Image via Nuverse

Card stats: Three cost, three power

Three cost, three power Card text: After you play an On Reveal card at another location, move there and gain +2 Power.

As a card that moves and gains power at the same time, Werewolf By Night (or WBN) will slot into several meta decks quite easily. He’s a natural fit to synergize with cards like Kraven, Spider-Man, Miles Morales, Heimdall, and others.

As a three-cost, he will also be able to fit quite well with Silver Surfer, Ironheart, Juggernaut, and many more, so deckbuilders are excited to put on their chef hats and cook up some fun combinations with the lycan.

The main issue that can be spotted for now is that he may have issues with clogged boards, considering he’s only gaining power if being paired with another On Reveal card where he will need space to move to.

WBN is easily countered by Shadow King, who has become a hugely meta card thanks to his ability to reset cards to their base power. This will put WBN back to three power if he’s played on his location, but can be dodged if moved again. The same can be said for Shang-Chi, who will take WBN out if he’s grown to nine or more power.

Werewolf By Night is available this week in Spotlight Caches, and also in the Token Shop for 6,000 Collector’s Tokens, the normal price for Series Five cards.