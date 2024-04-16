Marvel Snap’s new Series 5 card is Russia’s version of Captain America—and he rocks

Marvel Snap’s Thunderbolts season may have just added its best card, although Red Hulk fans may have a thing or two to say about that.

If you’re an MCU fan, you’ve seen the newest card Red Guardian in the Black Widow movie, played by Stranger Things star David Harbour. He’ll reprise the role in the upcoming Thunderbolts film, which is due to release in 2025.

Many Snap players are looking at Red Guardian as the potential best card in the Thunderbolts season. His effect on the meta may take a while to take shape, but in a game where tech cards are dominant, he may be another in a long list of powerful ones.

Here’s everything to know about Marvel Snap’s newest Series Five card, Red Guardian.

Marvel Snap new card for April 16: Red Guardian

Communism wins. Image via Second Dinner

Card stats: Three cost, three power

Three cost, three power Card text: “On Reveal: Afflict the lowest-Power enemy card here with -2 Power and remove its text.”

Red Guardian’s effect is quite strong, giving him the ability to knock down the power of several extremely powerful cards in Marvel Snap, such as Iron Man. But his real strength is completely removing text.

Cards like Hope Summers, Deadpool, and Dracula, otherwise not able to be countered, can have their abilities removed completely while also lowering their power. While the key for the effect to work is the enemy card being low power, Red Guardian has the potential ability of something like Enchantress against Ongoing cards, while also being a catch-all for anything else that is not susceptible to other tech cards like her.

As a three-cost, Red Guardian slots in easily to Silver Surfer decks, but he makes for a great tech card that can be added to any deck just like other techs like Cosmo, Enchantress, and Shang-Chi, making him a recommended buy.

Red Guardian is available this week in Spotlight Caches or in the Token Shop for 6,000 Collector’s Tokens.

