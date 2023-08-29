Marvel Snap’s new Series 5 card is an archenemy of Wolverine but buffs him in-game

The final card of Marvel Snap’s Wolverine-themed Big in Japan season is one of Logan’s biggest enemies and a solid new addition for Series Five cards.

Silver Samurai, a mutant named Keniuchio Harada, has the ability to generate energy into inanimate objects, which is how he powers up his blades. He gets his name from the bulky silver armor he wears, but his card ability in Snap is more about his prowess to slice and dice.

Marvel Snap new Series 5 card: Silver Samurai

He is a master of the blade. Image via Nuverse

Card stats: 4 Cost, 5 Power

4 Cost, 5 Power Card text: On Reveal: Each player discards the lowest-Power card from their hand.

Silver Samurai fits very well with the theme of Big in Japan, which is Wolverine-related characters that slot into discard or destroy decks. For Samurai, it’s the former, and he’s a little bit of a variant of an already-existing cards in Black Bolt and Colleen Wing.

Where Black Bolt discards a random card from both players’ hands, though, Silver Samurai targets the lowest-power cards, much like Colleen Wing. This means he pairs up perfectly with Daken to discard his Muramasa Shard, with Swarm to duplicate it in the player’s hand, or even his enemy Wolverine to play two cards in one play.

As just the third card to force the opponent into a discard, joining Moon Knight and Black Bolt, Samurai will also have great synergy with Stature, who will cost just one energy if the opponent has discarded a card during the match.

Samurai will also have his cost cut by Zabu, but in the end, he may just be a good addition to normal discard decks. When played with Colleen Wing, discard decks will now have two cards to trigger discards of the normal targets like Wolverine, Swarm, X-23, or Muramasa Shard.

Silver Samurai is available this week as part of Spotlight Caches or for 6,000 Collector’s Tokens.

