Marvel Snap’s new Series 5 card is a Discard deck’s dream

Marvel Snap’s latest arrival, Black Knight, has just joined the growing roster of cards in-game as part of October 2023’s Bloodstone season.

In one of his few mainstream portrayals, Black Knight was teased in Marvel’s Eternals movie, where he was played by Kit Harington, most known for his role as Jon Snow in Game of Thrones. The very end of the film teased his character, Dane Whitman, finding the Black Blade.

In the lore, Whitman is a descendant of the original Black Knight and nephew of the supervillain variant of the Black Knight. Those family legacies can be a drag, huh? Whitman took up the Black Blade and became a hero, and has been a member of the Avengers before.

Here’s everything there is to know about Black Knight, the newest card in Marvel Snap.

Marvel Snap new Series Five card: Black Knight

Don’t let his power fool you. Image via Nuverse

Card stats: 1 Cost, 2 Power

1 Cost, 2 Power Card text: After you discard a card, add the Ebony Blade to your hand with that card’s Power. (once per game)

Ebony Blade

The blade is key. Image via Nuverse

Card stats: 4 Cost, 0 Power

4 Cost, 0 Power Card text: “The black blade blazes.”

Black Knight himself is nothing to be afraid of. He’s a one-cost card with little power, but all of his strength comes from his sword, much like his comic book counterpart. The Ebony Blade is the one you want.

Once played, Black Knight adds the Ebony Blade to your hand. And once you discard a card, the Ebony Blade will take on that card’s power. This means that high-cost, high-power cards will be in the sights of cards like Lady Sif, Blade, Black Bolt, Moon Knight, and more in the coming weeks.

Cards like Infinaut, Red Skull, Giganto, Death, Magneto, and even Apocalypse will be useful to sacrifice their power for the Black Blade, which will essentially be a four-cost card with immense power.

Zabu will enable the Ebony Blade, as the feline will lower the cost of the sword to three and allow you to play it sooner or with something else in later turns of a match.

In short, Discard decks may be getting a big boost with Black Knight’s arrival, so keep an eye on cards like Morbius, Dracula, Hela, and Daken to get a big increase in play time over the rest of the season and beyond.

