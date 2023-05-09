Marvel Snap’s new Series 5 card could enable even more turn-4 Galactus plays

You may be kneeling earlier and more often in the ladder now.

The latest card to join the massive roster in Marvel Snap is a duplicate of an existing character, which is fitting since its ability is all about duplication.

Kang the Conqueror is already in the game as a Series Five ‘big bad’ card, but an alternate reality version of him is here to potentially shake things up again. And this double is heavily inspired by one of Marvel’s best heroes so that technically makes him doubly duplicate.

The new card is Iron Lad, who is a variant of Kang from another universe, and he’s arriving to double up on some of the digital card battler’s most powerful characters and abilities, so he has the potential to be a big problem moving forward.

Here’s the skinny on Iron Lad, arriving in Marvel Snap today as an addition to Series Five.

New Marvel Snap card for May 9: Iron Lad

Card stats: 4 Energy, 6 Power

4 Energy, 6 Power Card text: On Reveal: Copy the text of your deck’s top card.

Iron Lad will basically be a double of any of the game’s most powerful cards, albeit with a good bit of luck. Snap players will be rolling the dice every time they play Iron Lad, who will copy the text and ability of the next card in the deck.

The RNG can be mitigated next week, however, when Howard the Duck releases into Snap Series Five. The May 16 addition to Marvel Snap will allow players to see the top card of their deck to know exactly when Iron Lad should be played to maximize his power.

This means Iron Lad played on turn four can copy some of the best card abilities in the game, such as Galactus, Dr. Doom, Magneto, Iron Man, Spider-Man, and several others whose abilities are able to lock down locations or win the game.

It remains to be seen how and where Iron Lad will fit into decks or the wider Marvel Snap metagame, but his ability to play two of the same card, regardless of whether it’s an On Reveal or Ongoing or anything in between, makes him an interesting addition no matter where he eventually ends up being played.

Iron Lad can be acquired in the Token Shop for 6,000 Collector’s Tokens or as a reward from a Collector’s Reserve for players who have acquired all Series Three and Four cards.

He will drop into Series Four in July and Series Three in October.