Marvel Snap’s Exiles-themed season kicks off with 2 very powerful cards on day one

Marvel Snap’s May 2024 season is starting today with a blink and a bang, adding two very strong cards for players to add to their collections.

“A Blink in Time” is the name of the new season, focusing on a theme around the team known as the Exiles, and the two cards today will be joined by three more in the weeks to come. But this may be the best day-one drop the game has seen in a while.

Here’s everything to know about the two strong new cards coming out in Marvel Snap today.

Marvel Snap ‘A Blink in Time’ season

The season pass card can be found within the season’s name itself. Welcome Blink to Snap.

Season pass card: Blink

Pull big plays from your deck. Image via Second Dinner

Card stats: Five cost, six power

Five cost, six power Card text: “On Reveal: Swap the last card you played with a higher-cost card from your deck.”

Blink is seemingly a more powerful version of Jubilee, except she’s able to control what’s played better as long as you keep track of what’s left in your deck. Her play pattern will be to play a weak or low-power-yet-high-cost card on turn four and then Blink on turn five to aim for a powerful, higher-cost card in your deck.

Good turn-four plays include cards like Jubilee, Dracula, or Ghost Rider in a discard deck, or even Shuri to double up on her power to bring her to a five/12 that will also add an additional card if you’ve got high-powered six-costs in your deck.

Currently, Blink is only available as part of the season pass.

Marvel Snap May 7 spotlight Cache card: Nocturne

Genuine power. Image via Second Dinner

Card stats: Three cost, five power

Three cost, five power Card text: “You can move this once. When this moves, replace its location with a random new one.”

The alternate universe daughter of Nightcrawler and Scarlet Witch combines both of their parents’ abilities and is simultaneously a better card than both of them.

Yet another powerful three-cost card to add to Silver Surfer decks, Nocturne will be a welcome addition for the move archetype and also just a solid play to change up a location, making her stronger than other similar plays like Scarlet Witch, Rhino, and Magik.

Nocturne is available this week in Spotlight Caches or in the Token Shop for 6,000 Collector’s Tokens.

