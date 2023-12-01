Marvel Snap’s December season is a classy mutant party themed around Kevin Bacon’s X-Men villain

Make sure to wear your best and most stylish outfits for Marvel Snap’s newest season, Hellfire Gala, releasing next week on Dec. 5.

Kevin Bacon brought Sebastian Shaw to life in the movie X-Men: First Class, but now, the character will bring several other cards to life thanks to his text ability. He gains plus-two additional power whenever he gains power, so cards like Nakia and Okoye will be very fun to pair with him.

Unlimited power? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Shaw is the leader of the Hellfire Club, a mutant-only party, so several other mutants will be joining him throughout the season, such as Selene, who will “afflict the lowest-power card in each person’s hand with minus-three power,” Havok, who will make the player lose one max energy but gain plus-four power, and Blob, who will merge your deck into himself and gain all of its power in an On Reveal ability.

The new cards will be joined alongside stylish variants for Professor X and White Queen in the battle pass. Other variants include Hellfire-themed ones for Bishop, Doctor Doom, Magik, Rogue, Jean Grey, Moon Knight, Black Panther, Scarlet Witch, She-Hulk, and Captain America, all as part of a short-lived shop takeover.

There will also be two new locations in the upcoming season, including White Palace, which will copy the highest-cost card in each player’s hand and give it to the other, and Castle Blackstone, where the player winning the location will get plus-one energy each turn.

In addition to the normal seasonal content, big updates are coming to add new emotes, Winterverse login bonuses with winter-themed variants for several cards, and a one-click Deck Builder.

“There’s a lot we’re proud of this season, but we think Deck Builder is a really cool tool to help you get going even faster with new cards,” Second Dinner said. “Deck Builder can make a complete deck from one card or even complete a deck that you might be cooking but aren’t sure how to finish.”

It's time to bust out your fancy clothes and get ready for the most stylish event of the year — Hellfire Gala! pic.twitter.com/xOg4a0Q8zO — MARVEL SNAP (@MARVELSNAP) December 1, 2023

You can check out the full developer video about Hellfire Gala in the Twitter/X post above, and get ready to join in when the season goes live on Dec. 5.