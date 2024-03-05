Marvel Snap’s Avengers vs. X-Men season kicks off with 2 cards that have massive potential

What happens when two teams of superheroes face off against each other? Some really powerful new cards, apparently.

Recommended Videos

Marvel Snap’s March 2024 season, Avengers vs. X-Men, has arrived. And the first day has already added two cards that could shift the landscape of several existing meta decks, while also creating some new archetypes of their own.

Here are the two new cards available today as part of Avengers vs. X-Men in Marvel Snap.

Avengers vs. X-Men season pass card: Hope Summers

A new hope for mutantkind. Image via Second Dinner

Card stats: Three cost, four power

Three cost, four power Card text: “After you play a card here, you get +1 Energy next turn.”

The first new card this season, available in the season pass, is Hope Summers. The daughter of Cyclops and Jean Grey is another energy-giving ramp card that will find her way into multiple kinds of decks and archetypes simply for how strong her ability is and how it can’t be countered.

Hope’s lane can be stacked turn by turn to make sure you have extra energy throughout at least half the match, making her pair up with Mobius M. Mobius quite well. Don’t be surprised to see that card’s play rate skyrocket in March.

Marvel Snap March 5 Spotlight Cache: Pixie

Pure mutant mayhem. Image via Second Dinner

Card stats: Two cost, one power

Two cost, one power Card text: “On Reveal: Shuffle the Costs of all cards in your deck that started there.”

Pixie is pure chaos. Her ability to change up and shuffle the costs of all cards that started in your deck will make her an RNG machine, but the power potential is quite scary to think about.

Imagine a deck that has several zero or one-cost cards and multiple, high-power six drops. Now imagine Pixie swapping the cost of the zero-cost cards like Wasp or Yellow Jacket and giving it to something like Hulk, Giganto, or Infinaut. It’s going to be a lot of fun.

Pixie is available in this week’s Spotlight Cache or in the Token Shop for the high cost of 6,000 Collector’s Tokens.