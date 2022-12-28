The collection of cards in Marvel Snap grows bigger and bigger as you progress in the game by winning matches. You can unlock various cards that feature some of the best-known characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And one of the most highly-regarded cards in the game is Ultron because of its effect which can be game-changing when used correctly.

In Marvel Snap, Ultron is depicted as a six-cost, eight-power card with the effect that reads as: “On Reveal: Create four 1-Power Drones at each other location.” Though this ability doesn’t always turn games upside down in an instant, using it properly with the right setup and time can be game-changing, especially if you build a deck around the mechanic which can swarm the field with multiple powered units.

Here are the best Ultron decks in Marvel Snap.

Best Ultron decks in Marvel Snap

Ultron/Ka-Zar Boosted Swarm

Image via Marvel Snap Zone

Since Ultron can swarm the field immediately with one-cost Drones, using the Ka-Zar engine can be ideal to do so. Ka-Zar is a four-cost, four-Power card with an Ongoing effect that boosts all cost one units on all of your locations by +1 Power, which can be vital, especially if your main game plan is to fill your field with tokens that can disrupt your opponent’s strategy little by little.

Useful one-cost cards in this deck include Ant-Man, which can have plus three power points if the location where you placed it has three other cards, Elektra, which can destroy a one-cost card on the opponent’s side of a location, Iceman, which gives a random card on your opponent’s hand plus one cost, Korg that shuffles a Rock in your opponent’s deck, and Sunspot, which can also be another offensive option since it gains Power equal to your unused Energy each turn.

You can round out the deck with other disruptive cards. Cosmo can shut down the On Reveal effects on the location where you played it, while Shang-Chi destroys an enemy card with nine or more power points. You can also add other units that can boost all of your units, such as Okoye, which gives plus one power on all of the cards in your deck. Or Blue Marvel, which can provide plus one power to all of your cards in the field. Bishop, on the other hand, can gain plus one power point every time you play a card.

The key to using this deck is deciding when you should play your cost one units. Use them in every situation when they are needed, as well as how you can properly set up the boost given by your higher-cost cards.

Ultron/Patriot Vanilla Spike

Image via Marvel Snap Zone

Patriot’s effect reads as: “Ongoing: Your cards with no abilities have +2 Power.” This is a big boost for your vanilla units, and taking advantage of it through Ultron’s Drones can be useful.

Some of the vanilla units you can use in the deck include The Thing and Abomination. The former is a four-cost, six-Power card, while the latter is a five-cost, nine-Power unit. You can also include cards that can summon vanilla units like Ultron, such as Squirrel Girl, which adds one cost one Squirrel on each of all of your locations, Mister Sinister, which summons a vanilla clone of itself on the same location where you played it, Brood that adds two Broodlings on the same location it is placed, and Doctor Doom that adds a 5-Power Doombot to each other location.

Other cards that can provide synergy in the deck include Mysterio, which plays Illusions on other locations, as well as transforming itself to an Illusion, and Mystique, which copies an ability of a card if it has an Ongoing ability. You can use it to copy Patriot’s boost, paving the way for a more powered boost to your units. Cap the deck off with Onslaught, which doubles all the Ongoing abilities of the cards in the same location where you played it.

The key to using this deck properly is to know how to distribute the balance of summoning vanilla units and the key cards that have effects that can set up the massive boost provided by Patriot, Mystique, and Onslaught.

Ultron deck staple cards

Here are the staple cards you should play in an Ultron deck along with their effects:

Sunspot – At the end of each turn gain +1 Power for each unspent Energy.

Squirrel Girl – On Reveal: Add a 1-Power Squirrel to each other location.

Iceman – On Reveal: Give a random card in your opponent’s hand +1 Cost. (maximum 6)

Okoye – On Reveal: Give every card in your deck +1 Power.

How to counter the Ultron deck

Since Ultron’s ability is an On Reveal effect, Cosmo can completely shut it down. Cosmo’s ability reads as: “Ongoing: On Reveal abilities won’t happen at this location.”

Also, Ultron is a six-cost card. This means that you can generally only play it on turn six most of the time, so cards that can lock locations will affect your gameplan. This includes Professor X, which can prevent you from playing, moving, or removing cards on the location where you played it. Spider-Man is also similar, though its effect only lasts for a turn. Lockdown decks can also dismantle swarm decks, making it difficult for the Ultron deck user to fill the locations with your other cards that can summon units.