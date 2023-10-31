Marvel Snap Super Skrull strategy nets player millions of power on all 3 locations

Super Skrull is a high-risk, high-reward Marvel Snap card that relies on your opponent having strong Ongoing effects. Fortunately for one player, they hit the jackpot and got millions of Power across all their locations.

For those who are not familiar, Super Skrull is a four-cost, two-Power card that gains all the Ongoing abilities from the cards of the opponent.

Super Skrull’s strength was greatly displayed in the Reddit post made by user jserrano32 on Oct. 29. Here, Super Skrull gained all the Ongoing abilities of the cards placed by the opponent on their locations. The gamer’s setup seemed to be strong enough to win since they managed to play Onslaught with Iron Man in a single location.

But it became a lot more powerful when they had a second Super Skrull clone courtesy of their Mystique’s ability to copy the Ongoing ability of the last card her user played. Also, the gamer’s opponent used the Hela Tribunal strategy that paved the way for the gamer to create millions of Power on their locations with some help from the two Super Skrulls.

The MODOK and Hela play behind Iron Lad (who copied the text of Invisible Woman to reveal the cards that will be played on the same location as her by the end of the game) became the catalyst of the opponent in playing multiple high-cost cards without the need of spending energy to place them.

But some of the cards that were played because of Hela have Ongoing abilities, such as Onslaught, Iron Man, and The Living Tribunal. This allowed jserrano32’s Super Skrulls to copy those abilities, causing them to create millions of Power that was equally distributed to the three locations. Jserrano32 won by totally outpowering their opponent on all of the locations, as well as grabbing the eight cubes at stake in the match.

The post made noise on the game’s Reddit page after getting more than 1,700 upvotes from fans, as well as praises because of how Super Skrull became the unexpected counterplay for the Hela strategy. “Only won by about 715 million, though. I think you can do better,” one user joked.