Here's what to save up for.

Marvel Snap, like any card game, is all about collecting all the cards you can. That’s why it’s so important to know the upcoming schedule of Spotlight Caches.

Since adding Spotlight Caches to the game, Marvel Snap has become far friendlier to players who are not yet collection complete. Each week, there’s a new Spotlight Cache you can open with keys earned for free from the collection level track.

Each Spotlight Cache includes one new card along with two pre-existing cards that players can also add to their collections, along with variants for each of them. There’s also a chance for another random series four or five card, along with a premium mystery variant.

Here are all of the known upcoming Spotlight Cache cards and when they will become available.

Marvel Snap Spotlight Cache schedule: January 2024

Jan. 3: Caiera

A great new card. Image via Second Dinner

Card stats: Three-Cost, four-Power

Three-Cost, four-Power Card text: Ongoing: Your 1 and 6-Cost cards can’t be destroyed.

Existing cards: High Evolutionary and Nebula

Jan. 10: Hercules

He’s a big deal. Image via Second Dinner

Card stats: Four-Cost, six-Power

Four-Cost, six-Power Card text: The first time another card moves here each turn, move it to another location.

Existing cards: Werewolf by Night and Howard the Duck

Jan. 17: Miek

Good discard potential. Image via Second Dinner

Card stats: One-Cost, one-Power

One-Cost, one-Power Card text: After each turn, if you discarded any cards, gain +1 Power for each and move.

Existing cards: Annihilus and Phoenix Force

Jan. 24: Grandmaster

Jeff Goldblum variant when? Image via Second Dinner

Card stats: Two-Cost, zero-Power

Two-Cost, zero-Power Card text: On Reveal: Move one of your other On Reveal cards here to the middle location. Its ability happens again.

Existing cards: Loki and Hit-Monkey

Jan. 31: Beta Ray Bill

Thor’s pal. Image via Second Dinner

Card stats: Four-Cost, five-Power

Four-Cost, five-Power Card text: On Reveal: Shuffle Stormbreaker into your deck.

On Reveal: Shuffle Stormbreaker into your deck. Stormbreaker: On Reveal: Double Beta Ray Bill’s Power.

Existing cards: Galactus and Elsa Bloodstone

Marvel Snap Spotlight Cache schedule: February 2024

Along with season pass card Black Swan, the Black Order season will add four additional cards from Thanos’s team of bad guys.

Feb. 7: Supergiant

She keeps things under wraps. Image via Second Dinner

Card stats: Four-Cost, five-Power

Four-Cost, five-Power Card text: On Reveal: All cards played next turn don’t reveal until the game ends.

Existing cards: Darkhawk and Zabu

Feb. 14: Cull Obsidian

Thanos’s big bodyguard. Image via Second Dinner

Card stats: Four-Cost, nine-Power

Four-Cost, nine-Power Card text: You can only play this where you have a 1-Cost card.

Existing cards: Nimrod and Thanos

Feb. 21: Corvus Glaive

He looks nice. Image via Second Dinner

Card stats: Three-Cost, four-Power

Three-Cost, four-Power Card text: On Reveal: Discard 2 cards from your hand to get +1 Max Energy.

Existing cards: Stature and X-23

Feb. 28: Proxima Midnight

Another top discard card. Image via Second Dinner

Card stats: Four-Cost, six-Power

Four-Cost, six-Power Card text: When this is discarded, jumps to your lowest-Power location (that isn’t full).

Existing cards: MODOK and Daken

This article will be updated with more future Spotlight Caches once they are announced or datamined.