Marvel Snap players increasingly frustrated with ‘trash’ foil effect

There isn’t quite anything more frustrating in Marvel Snap than upgrading your first Infinity Split for a cool card and seeing a foil split that looks worse than the original. Well, apart from getting Galactus-Aliothed, of course.

Over the past few months, Marvel Snap fans have become increasingly vocal about some of these “trash foils,” bemoaning that on some cards they look great, and on others look terrible.

Truly, some of these are terrible and do completely ruin the cards. The foils look especially bad on Noir variants, although that’s somewhat to be expected given the color palettes on the card. One Snap player had some solid advice, saying that maybe those cards should be allowed to go straight to inked. Another noted that the foil effect was getting worse over time.

Let’s be honest here: There are some cards that look great with the foil effect. Every Infinaut variant, several Wolverine variants, and the vast majority of the Rian Gonzales variants look great with the finish. However, it can be frustrating that those variants that look good with foil also look good in inked, meaning you have to upgrade a lot more for cards seemingly selected at random.

I completely understand these frustrations. You can pry my base Dan Hipp Carnage variant with the Ultra border from my cold, lifeless hands. Surely it can’t be too much to ask for every foil effect card to look like the base Dazzler, yeah?

It’s certainly a bummer when everything looks great, but could look better in Marvel Snap. The best parts of the game are the stellar gameplay and the detailed artwork of the cards. We all just wish that some of these cards were as visually pleasing as every other card in the game when upgraded.

