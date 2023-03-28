Marvel snap players can’t unsee a grapefruit in Ultron variant

Marvel Snap players noticed how Dan Hipp’s Ultron variant looks like the villain is upset over a destroyed piece of fruit, giving a new origin story to the self-aware A.I.

Marvel Snap player nerdCaps shared a screenshot of Dan Hipp’s Ultron variant, which paints the character in a more cartoonish form that is a drastic departure from his base artwork. The player explained how their daughter said the variant makes it look like Ultron is mad that someone broke his grapefruit, which most of the community agrees with.

Other players commented about how it is impossible to unsee the “grapefruit” in Ultron’s hands and that it is a unique take on what is supposed to be a deadly supervillain in the Marvel universe. The grapefruit appears to be energy blasts coming out of Ultron’s palms, but the character holding a broken piece of fruit is more exciting.

Related: Marvel Snap devs respond to store bundle backlash, but it’s only made things worse

Ultron is a relatively powerful card that can populate the board with 1-power Drones at each other location. This can be a nice late-game buff to fill in gaps at the other two locations and works well with other cards like Blue Marvel and Patriot.

Ultron isn’t one of the most powerful cards in Marvel Snap, but the iconic villain is still a fun addition to decks. His unintentionally cute variant adds extra incentive for plugging him into your next casual deck to add a bit of fun to the competitive environment.