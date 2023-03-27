Marvel Snap devs respond to store bundle backlash, but it’s only made things worse

Marvel Snap fans speaking out against new low-value store bundles are being heard by the developers, according to one of them.

A Second Dinner developer posted on the game’s official Discord server that the team has heard the feedback against the offerings in bundles like today’s “Daily Bundle” and this past weekend’s “Weekend Bundle #1.”

“Our theory with this one was what if we cut up the pro bundle into 1/20th the price and value,” the dev wrote. “We heard a ton of feedback that $100 price point bundles were out of reach for many folks so we are continually testing to see what people like. We hear the feedback that some of these smaller ones are not hitting the mark. We still have plenty more plans for bundles like Jubilee and Mimoko Magic and higher value offers in the future.”

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Discord

And just like the daily bundle today, fans on the Marvel Snap Reddit were not buying it, as evidenced by the reactions to the original Discord post above. “That answer really just boils down to ‘we thought we could get away with it,'” one Reddit commenter said. “His defense is that the $100 bundle is also a terrible value, but just too big of a terrible value?”

Fans really began speaking out about the cosmetic bundles, which have only been a new addition to the game over the past few weeks, in other social media posts too.

“I think it’s more experimentation than plan,” another commenter said. “But, in my opinion, presenting a poor value as an experiment is a waste of an experiment. There’s no hook here. Just a really lame offer.”

The issue in question with the recent bundles is value. The $100 bundle the dev spoke of was actually a decent value for the money spent, but another commenter has a theory on why it might not have sold well.

“The $100 bundles aren’t terrible value, they are just not something most people will buy because it’s a big upfront hit,” they said. “Someone will spend $10 a month for a year on a mobile game and think nothing of it, but shelling out $100 all at once is a shock.”

Monetization is an issue with any free-to-play live service game. The hope is Second Dinner will learn from mistakes and take player feedback into consideration while also continuing to support the game’s development with store purchases that better suit the community.