Marvel Snap players blast ‘horrible’ Deadpool’s Diner limited-time event

Marvel Snap’s new limited-time event is celebrating the release of the Deadpool & Wolverine movie this week, but Disney likely hopes the movie’s reception is better than that of the card game’s addition.

Deadpool’s Diner is the new mode, which lasts for two weeks, and like the base game tasks players with betting on their hand. Instead of Cubes, though, players bet with a currency called Bubs, a la Wolverine’s catchphrase.

Good concept, bad execution? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Just hours after its release, however, players are quite unhappy with the Marvel Snap offering. Gamers quickly found out that if you go all-in and lose, you must wait several hours for your Bubs to recharge to try again.

The main issue here is that a new card, Cassandra Nova, is a reward for reaching 15 million Bubs. And if she’s not acquired within the two weeks of the event, players will only be able to get her from a future Spotlight Cache.

“It’s a horrible system if they want to encourage people playing it,” one player said in a July 23 Reddit thread. “Why add a barrier to entry? They at minimum should let you play the lowest cost level like Proving Grounds. I’m hopeful for a change come in the patch but I’m not holding my breath.”

And to exacerbate the situation, players can use the Gold currency to get Bubs to re-enter. Gold can be bought with real-world money, so it appears the mode is predatory and aimed at “whales” who are willing to spend a ton.

“Terrible experience playing one confusing match and then having to wait half a day to try one more time,” another gamer said. “This is a new low for them.”

Deadpool’s Diner is a fun idea in execution, but the waiting period to jump back in is a mood-killer for many—not to mention the fact that matchmaking times get egregiously longer the higher you “bet” in the Diner.

Given the almost universal negative feedback thus far, it seems as though Second Dinner may have to rework the mode before bringing it back—or just leave it back in the concept phase.

