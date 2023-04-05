Marvel Snap players annoyed and uninterested with over-priced Frog Thor bundle

The debate about high priced cosmetic bundles in the free-to-play Marvel Snap digital card game rages on, and this time, the center of discussion is a frog.

The latest big bundle in the Marvel Snap store features Throg, Frog of Thunder. That’s Thor, the hunky blonde from the Marvel movies, except he’s been turned into a frog. It fits into the theme of the Animals Assemble season for April.

Screengrab via Second Dinner

For 7,000 Gold, or around $100 of real world money, the bundle includes the Throg variant for Thor, a Throg avatar, a new title, 3,000 Collector’s Tokens to purchase unobtained cards, 7,000 Credits, and 155 Thor boosters to upgrade the new card.

It’s not a bad value for the currencies you receive, plus the cool variant, but players discussing the bundle on Reddit don’t seem too enthused about spending that kind of cash on it, especially considering the currencies can be earned by playing.

“Easily scrolled right past it to collect my 50 free credits,” one commenter said.

Gold can be earned in-game or purchased but only in certain increments. Players can buy 8,000 Gold for $99.99, which will leave them 1,000 Gold leftover after the Throg bundle is purchased. But if players save up, the bundle could theoretically be purchased for free.

For $100, players in the thread compared the price of the cosmetic bundle in Snap to something like Elden Ring, a game in which players can easily sink a few hundred hours into by comparison.

Related: Marvel Snap devs respond to store bundle backlash, but it’s only made things worse

“[A thousand] employees that work hundreds of hours into those games vs. one guy who copy pasted this jpeg with much higher price,” one commenter said.

Whether the extreme comparison makes sense or not is moot, as the thread turned into a discussion of players urging others who were contemplating the purchase to change their mind.

“Honestly, it’s not even worth $50,” another commenter said. “People need to start voting with their money, show them that this shit Is not ok.”

While many players claim they won’t be purchasing the bundle, the fact is that there will be some who do. And so the bundles will likely continue in the future. But the best part about the bundle being cosmetic is that there’s no real loss if players decide to keep on scrolling instead of shelling out the cash.