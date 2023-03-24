Marvel Snap player purposely threw a match just to see hilarious Gambit-Nimrod interaction

Two Marvel Snap players rushed to post their hilarious matchup on Reddit, not realizing their opponent would post the same game from their point of view.

Marvel Snap is full of cards that have exciting interactions with other cards, locations, and more. Sometimes, an opponent’s interaction can actually be beneficial for your board state, leading them to switch their plan. A Marvel Snap player decided to lean into the interaction, however, resulting in populating their opponent’s board with copies of Nimrod and losing the game.

CipanuSnaps posted a screenshot of the game where the combination of Wong, Gambit, Mystique, and Odin resulted in them repeatedly destroying their opponent’s Nimrod, which adds a copy of itself to each location when it is destroyed. Instead of avoiding this interaction, Cipanu fully embraced it to see the outcome.

Their opponent Zogipaul also posted the game, claiming that CipanuSnaps outplayed themselves. Cipanu chimed in on Zogipauls post to explain how it was on purpose and that “two cubes are worth it.”

The decision to repeatedly destroy Nimrod wasn’t the best strategic decision, but it is fun to see how many copies of the card appeared. A lot of players forget that Marvel Snap is a game and that fun interactions can help negate the stress of grinding through the ranks.

It is also rare to see both sides of the same game posted online, and hopefully, more players will do the same so the Marvel Snap community can enjoy the different perspectives.