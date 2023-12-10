Marvel Snap player discovers ‘infinite loop’ that made the game last 2 hours

In Marvel Snap, locking down locations is a strategy that players use to possibly control the board situation which can be converted as offense for their side. But to lock an entire scenario to form some sort of loop that could make players tap out? Well, it’s now possible in the game.

Kang the Conqueror is the only card in Marvel Snap that can rewind the turn it is played. This provides vision for its users, giving them the actual play scenario that the opponent played, which can be a huge advantage.

But in the case of Reddit user PJGraphicNovel, they used Kang to prove that an infinite loop of turns exists in the game. As seen on their post on Dec. 11, they played Kang on Time Theater. Here, players draw a copy of the last card they drew instead of drawing another card from their deck. It is also worth noting that Time Theater is very close to Kang’s heart in the Marvel universe since this was the room used by the Time Variance Authority to view the history of all variants in the multiverse.

The gamer played Kang on turn five in Time Theater, allowing them to draw Kang once again since turn five rewinds. According to them, this formed an infinite loop, which always made them draw Kang as turn five rewinds. They just played Kang over and over until the match lasted for two hours. This is not a Conquest match, but the gamer locked their opponent in an unending scenario that brought out the best in Kang.

“Maybe about an hour and 15 in, they stopped playing cards. I imagine they just set their phone to not close, put it on the charger and went to sleep,” the poster said. “I kept it going till about two hours cause I was originally gonna play it as long as I could for the sake of experimentation, but since they stopped playing cards, I ended it. So, I finally played a turn five and six and won my two cubes cause they timed out.”

The post garnered more than 700 upvotes from fans, as well as some comments from fans because of how it somehow depicted the famous infinite loop scene between Doctor Strange and Dormamu. “Dormammu, I’ve come to bargain,” one user commented.