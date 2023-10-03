Marvel Snap player crushes one of game’s most annoying decks with great play

Unless you’re running Cosmo, playing against a powerful combination of on-reveal cards can be a nightmare. Marvel Snap has several exceptionally powerful combinations of on-reveal cards, but none can be more annoying than Wong, Black Panther, and Arnim Zola. When augmented with Nebula and Kitty Pryde, plus some lucky location reveals, it can feel extremely unfair to play against.

One Redditor found a way around an obvious Black Panther power boost play with the help of the Dark Dimension location, Shang-Chi, and their own Arnim Zola.

Bwahahaha

Ultimately, our playmaker required a bit of luck of their own, as it’s obvious that The Hub gave them a copy of their opponent’s Arnim Zola. That doesn’t make the creativity of the play any less impressive. The player knew the other player would reveal their cards first, as indicated by the gold border around their gamer tag in the upper right, and played the cards they were given to perfection.

The Black Panther and Arnim Zola combination has been borderline unfair since Shuri’s heyday. Creating an extremely powerful on-reveal card on turn five, doubling it, and then doubling both copies’ power again with a relatively simple play is profoundly annoying to fight. That feeling grows double for those who play with creative decks and don’t rely on one combination to create a massive turn six.

Marvel Snap is a game of playing your chances, it’s as much trying to beat the house with your deck’s shuffle pattern as it is trying to beat the other player. Well-balanced, creative decks that require deep strategy in card placement are simply more fun to play. Plopping down a very specific three-card combination that an opponent likely has no way of stopping is dull. One of Snap‘s golden rules applies here: if you see a Wong, and you don’t have a Cosmo or an overwhelming advantage, consider smashing that retreat button.

