This one will be all about location play.

The latest Series Five card in Marvel Snap has just been added to the game, and it’s another fun one that fits with the current Animals Assemble seasonal theme.

Snowguard is one of the many underrated and lesser-known characters in the Marvel universe. Her name is Amka Aliyak, an Inuit superhero, and she’s able to shapeshift into different animals.

In Marvel Snap, the developers at Second Dinner have turned her superpower into a really awesome card. It remains to be seen where she will fit into decks and the overall meta of the game, but she makes a very exciting addition to the game either way.

Here’s everything to know about how Snowguard works in Marvel Snap.

Marvel Snap Snowguard abilities

Screengrab via Marvel Snap

Snowguard is another truly unique card in Marvel Snap with abilities unlike any other in the game thus far.

First, the card will change each turn you do not use it. Snowguard will start out as either a Hawk or a Bear and transform each turn. The Bear and Hawk have their own unique ability, meaning you may have to wait a turn to play it for its desired effect.

Marvel Snap Snowguard

Image via Marvel Snap

1 Energy, 2 Power

While in your hand, this transforms each turn into a Hawk or a Bear. Hawk – On Reveal: Ignore all Location abilities next turn. Bear – On Reveal: Trigger the effect of this Location.



There will be a lot of experimentation with Snowguard in the coming days to see how the card interacts with the game’s many locations. Some fun locations that come to mind include Elysium, Kamar-Taj, Onslaught’s Citadel, and several others that could have some very fun interactions.

While Hawk will mainly be used as a counter for certain locations, especially during Hot and Featured Location rotations, the Bear will be very fun to see how it plays and triggers location effects with its On Reveal ability.

Following the normal Series Drop schedule, Snowguard will drop into Series Four in June 2023, and she will become available as a Series Three reward in September 2023. But for now, she will only be available as a Series Five card for players who are finished collecting Series Four and Five, and she can also appear in players’ Token Shops as well.

Marvel Snap’s Animals Assemble season continues with Jeff the Baby Land Shark in next week’s update.