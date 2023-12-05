Thanos' crew is here to help him out.

Marvel Snap’s big December 2023 update did a lot more than just shake up meta cards like Alioth and Luke Cage. It also contained information on an upcoming season.

Thanks to data miners at Snap.fan, the upcoming February 2024 season for Marvel Snap has been revealed to be decidedly Thanos-themed. The new cards and characters are Thanos-adjacent, including the remaining members of the Black Order, made famous by their appearance in the Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame movies.

Here’s everything we know so far about the Thanos-themed season coming in February to Marvel Snap.

Marvel Snap February 2024 new cards: The Black Order

New season pass card: Black Swan

Say hello to February’s season pass card. Image via Snap.fan

Card stats: Two cost, three power

Two cost, three power Card text: On Reveal: “Until the end of next turn, your 1-Cost cards cost 0.”

Black Swan will be available in the season pass, as will new variants for Ebony Maw and Death, and card backs themed around Thanos and Death, including one with the Infinity Gauntlet.

Corvus Glaive

A boon for Discard fans. Image via Snap.fan

Card stats: Three cost, four power

Three cost, four power Card text: On Reveal: “Discard 2 cards from your hand to get +1 Max Energy.”

Corvus Glaive will fit right into Discard decks that benefit from emptying your hand by giving you max energy for more plays later in the game.

Proxima Midnight

Discard delight. Image via Snap.fan

Card stats: Four cost, six power

Four cost, six power Card text: “When this is discarded, jumps to your lowest-Power location (that isn’t full).”

Proxima will pair up nicely with her duo Corvus to create some pretty strong plays in the late game.

Cull Obsidian

He’s a big boy. Image via Snap.fan

Card stats: Four cost, 10 power

Four cost, 10 power Card text: “You can only play this at a location with an Infinity Stone. Ongoing: Can’t be destroyed.”

Cull Obsidian, the hulking behemoth, is a unique card in that he’s 10 power but cannot be destroyed thanks to his Ongoing ability, and will take two tech cards to remove him from play.

Supergiant

It remains to be seen if they are actually super. Image via Snap.fan

Card stats: One cost, two power

One cost, two power Card text: On Reveal: “All cards played this turn and next turn don’t reveal until the game ends.”

This card sounds kind of like a weaker Invisible Woman but could create some big surprise plays by hiding a card or two for less energy.

Marvel Snap February 2024 new locations

Two new locations are coming throughout the season, and these are also Thanos-themed.

Sanctuary II

“Add a random Infinity Stone to your hand.”

Black Vortex

“The first card you play here becomes a random 6-Cost card.”