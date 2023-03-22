Marvel Snap fans are annoyed its new most hated card indirectly got buffed in latest patch

When one king falls, another rises.

After yesterday’s Marvel Snap update nerfed several meta cards, players have already turned their attention to another card that’s become a bugaboo in the meta. And while it didn’t officially appear in the buffs and nerfs of the update, it might have indirectly gotten buffed thanks to a bug fix.

One line in the bug fixes section of the patch notes is actually a pretty decent boon to the game’s newly-anointed “most hated” card after Thanos and Aero both got nerfed pretty harshly in the same update. Say hello to Leech.

“Cards that lose their ability due to Leech no longer get that ability back if they’re pulled back in play by another card,” the line says. And that, by default, makes the card better than it was before.

“Yeah, I hate Leech so much,” said a commenter on Reddit. “This entire game is predicated on cards’ abilities. I’d think maybe Leech leeching both players’ cards would make it more fair, but Leech seems like such a bullshit card to me honestly. I deal with him because I have to. But I hate him.”

Leech is a five energy, three power card that has the On Reveal ability to remove the abilities from all cards in your opponent’s hand. Previously, if a Leeched card was brought back into play by something like Lockjaw, Ghost Rider, or Hela, it got its ability back. But that’s no longer the case.

“Am I missing something or did they actually not nerf the one card most people are begging to get nerfed in Leech?” said another commenter.

In the past, Snap dev Second Dinner has said it feels that Leech is necessary to counter huge turn six plays, so balancing the card seems more difficult than it appears. But it seems like the card is being looked at nonetheless.

“There’s only been one strong deck using Leech, and nerfs to Thanos decks weaken him too,” said principal game designer Glenn Jones. “Our time to implement behavior/VFX changes is also limited. We decided to take more time, find a change we liked and could make, then see if it was warranted.”