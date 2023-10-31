Destroying your own cards has never been so good and fun.

Marvel Snap, like other card games, has clearly defined archetypes with synergies between different cards and their effects. Marvel Snap Destroy decks are oriented around one of those synergies, but it’s not as apparent to players with pool one cards because there aren’t many early Destroy cards.

In addition to the unique playstyle of Destroy decks that many players find engaging, sometimes quests require you destroy cards. Since all matches count towards your Ranked Season Rewards, you won’t want to use random cards to complete your quests while losing cubes—so here are the best Destroy decks to use in Marvel Snap.

Marvel Snap Destroy strategy overview

The Destroy strategy in Marvel Snap is pretty straightforward. Here, your goal is to destroy your cards as much as possible to gain certain advantages for your side. This includes gaining more Power for your units, gaining additional energy, lowering the cost of your cards, and more.

You should remember, however, that you must strategize on when you should destroy your cards. Your cards that enable the destroy mechanic have On Reveal effects, meaning that their destruction abilities only work one they were revealed and played.

Placing your destroy targets before using your destroy enablers should be your main objective to pave the way for having the possible advantages that you can have in the different stages of the game.

Best destroy decks in Marvel Snap for each pool

Standard Destroy

It’s destroying time. Screengrab via Snap.fan

The Standard Destroy deck is already a steady pick for the meta. The cards in this deck have the potential to gain huge amounts of Power by taking advantage of Marvel Snap’s Destroy mechanic, as well as triggering a handful of effects that you can use to your advantage.

With new Destroy support additions like Daken and X-23, this deck has become more able to consistently gain Power, and it can even generate extra Energy so you can play more cards.

Cards that gain Power when destroyed include Deadpool, Wolverine, and Bucky Barnes, which can create a two-cost, six-Power Winter Soldier. Your Destroy enablers, which gain Power when they destroy cards, include Carnage and Venom, as well as Deathlok—a three-cost, five-Power card.

Additionally, Yondu can destroy the top card of your opponent’s deck. For the late game, you can include Death, an eight-cost, 12-Power card that costs one less for each card destroyed in the game (from both sides), Knull a massive Power source that gains the total Power of all cards destroyed in the game, and Arnim Zola, which destroys a card and summons a copy of it at the two other locations.

Important cards for this deck’s win condition

The following cards are key to consistently achieving this deck’s win condition:

Daken

Death

Knull

Daken is your early game Power source—destroying his created card, the Muramasa Shard, doubles his current Power. For this reason, you should play him as soon as possible and prioritize destroying the Muramasa Shard, making him another solid presence on your board.

Death and Knull are your other Power sources in the late game. Maximize your early and mid-game to accelerate the destruction and boost these two units’ abilities and Power, and you’ll stand a good chance at overpowering your opponent in the end game.

Shuri Nimrod Destroy

Shuri Nimrod is a potential beast. Screengrab via Snap.fan

Another variation of the Destroy deck is the Shuri/Nimrod strategy. Shuri doubles the Power of the next card you play, and targeting Nimrod is a great way to spread Power across all three locations, since he summons a copy of himself to the other two locations when destroyed.

In the late game, you can use either Arnim Zola or Destroyer to trigger Nimrod while it’s targeted with Shuri’s double Power bonus. Other strategies for the late game include Iron Lad for an additional card effect and to know your next draw, as well as America Chavez to improve draw consistency and for a guaranteed nine-Power card on turn six.

You can also include Wolverine and Armor for the early game.

Important cards for this deck’s win condition

The following cards are key to consistently achieving this deck’s win condition:

Shuri

Nimrod

Destroyer

Arnim Zola

Venom

The Shuri and Nimrod combo provides the most consistent Power boosts for all of your locations. Pulling this off with either the Destroyer or Arnim Zola package can create an unpredictable final turn for your opponent, depending on how they set up their own lanes. Additionally, Venom is another great Destroy enabler.

Destroy Move

Two mechanics in one. Screenshot via Snap.fan

The Destroy mechanic combined with the Move engine became possible because of the arrival of Phoenix Force. It can revive and merge with a destroyed card, giving the merged card plus five Power and the ability to move once per turn. With this, a ton of possibilities opened up that center around Phoenix Force, especially in creating some potential massive Power sources in the late game.

The best targets for Phoenix Force’s ability are Human Torch and Multiple Man. The former doubles his current Power every time he moves to another location. The latter, on the other hand, leaves a copy of himself in the location where he is originally placed when he is being moved to a location.

Venom and Carnage are your destroy enablers for this deck. As for Shuri, she can spice things up by possibly doubling the revived and merged card with Phoenix Force if you play it in the Shuri location. Taskmaster can be included to potentially copy the massive Power of the last card you played. Red Skull and America Chavez are there in case you need to resort to the classic Shuri play if you won’t be able to use Phoenix Force’s ability in time.

Nimrod is there as a backup strategy as well. You can also put Iron Fist, who can move the next card you will play. Cap off the deck with Forge, who gives a plus two Power boost to the next card that you will play, making Phoenix Force and Nimrod as the best targets for this buff.

Important cards for this deck’s win condition

The win condition cards for this deck are:

Phoenix Force

Human Torch

Multiple Man

Shuri

Phoenix Force is the heart and soul of this deck. Playing it every game to target either Human Torch or Multiple man is your key strategy to utilize the destroy and move strategy to the fullest.

Shuri, on the other hand, can give you more options in terms of creating massive Power in at least one of your locations.

How to counter Destroy decks in Marvel Snap

Destroy decks have specific play patterns in most cases. If you can guess your opponent’s deck type quickly, you’ll be faster to respond accordingly. If the opponent plays cards like Nova, Bucky Barnes, The Hood, or Wolverine in the first few rounds, chances are the opponent is using a Destroy deck.

Preventing destruction of the opponent’s cards is the best way to counter their strategy. Cards like Armor and Cosmo are perfect to play in the same location as a Nova or Bucky Barnes. If you manage to stop them from destroying their Deadpool, your opponent might just retreat on the spot. Bear in mind that you’ll need initiative priority for this to work, to make sure Armor or Cosmo trigger before the opponent’s cards.

Final turns for Destroy decks are often geared towards playing powerful cards like Death or Destroyer. The best way to fight them is to destroy them with Shang-Chi. Remember that to be able to destroy a Destroyer on turn six, you should be the second one to reveal your cards. Finally, Leech is a great card to counter the Death strategy, but ends up helping the Destroyer by removing its effect.