You'll want to dress up for this one.

Each big Marvel Snap update is full of content, both currently in-game and what’s coming in the future, thanks to data mines.

Data miners quickly open up the game’s files to find what’s been added, and October’s Bloodstone update was no different. December 2023’s season is now out in the open, months ahead of its official reveal, and it’s an exciting one.

Thanks to sites like Snap.fan, we now know what’s coming later this year. Here’s everything in the data mine of Marvel Snap’s December 2023 season.

Marvel Snap December 2023 season: Hellfire Gala

Dress your best. Image via Snap.fan

The key art data mined in the Bloodstone season patch revealed December 2023’s theme of the Hellfire Gala, a recent Marvel Comics storyline featuring the island of Krakoa opening its doors to non-mutants to celebrate all things mutant culture at a very fancy evening party, where all heroes and villains dressed their best.

Marvel Snap December 2023 season pass card: Sebastian Shaw

He was the bad guy in X-Men: First Class movie. Image via Snap.fan

Sebastian Shaw

Card stats: 3 Cost, 3 Power

3 Cost, 3 Power Card text: When this card permanently gains Power, gain +2 more Power. (wherever this is)

This card is subject to change, but for now, it looks like it will benefit greatly from cards like Shuri, Forge, Elsa Bloodstone, and more.

Marvel Snap December 2023 season: New cards

Cyclops’ brother is a beast. Image via Snap.fan He’s a big boy. Image via Snap.fan Bring an extinguisher just in case. Image via Snap.fan Negative power? Big ability. Image via Snap.fan

Havok

Card stats: 2 Cost, 1 Power

2 Cost, 1 Power Card text: After each turn, you lose 1 Max Energy and this gains +3 Power.

Blob

Card stats: 6 Cost, 3 Power

6 Cost, 3 Power Card text: On Reveal: Merge your deck into this. (and gain its total Power) Ongoing: Can’t be moved.

Firestar

Card stats: 6 Cost, 3 Power

6 Cost, 3 Power Card text: On Reveal: Each card you played last turn gains this card’s Power.

Selene

Card stats: 1 Cost, -1 Power

1 Cost, -1 Power Card text: On Reveal: Afflict the lowest-Power card in each player’s hand with -3 Power.

All of the new cards coming in December are interesting, with the theme of gaining power.

Blob is one of the most interesting cards in the game yet as he is both an On Reveal and an Ongoing card that basically eats whatever is left in your deck and gains its power.

Havok is also quite interesting because there is a big risk and reward factor. The longer he’s in your hand, the less energy you will have, but he gains power. The energy loss can be mitigated with cards like Psylocke, but it will be risky.

Marvel Snap December 2023 season pass variants

Some well-dressed variants. Image via Snap.fan

Data-mined art also revealed the other goodies coming in the season pass, including Hellfire Gala variants for Sebastian Shaw, Professor X, and White Queen. All three have new avatars and the card backs are Hellfire-themed, too.

About the author