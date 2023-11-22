Marvel Snap bug gives you valuable intel on your opponents hand

Marvel Snap developer Second Dinner has confirmed that one of its cards can indirectly give intel to players, a rarity in the game. If Zabu is in play, you’ll know whenever they draw a four-cost card.

As seen on the game’s official Discord server, user mattb1940 asked about the roar and slash sound effect Zabu does whenever its user draws a four-cost card. The catch, however, is that they also noticed how Zabu does the sound effect for the opponent, providing some sort of vision for the Zabu user that their opponent also drew a four-cost card.

The opponent Zabu roaring when the opponent draws a 4-cost card is a bug.#MarvelSnap #SnapBugle pic.twitter.com/9gFcsKbNZI — Marvel Snap News (@MarvelSnapBugle) November 22, 2023

“This seems strange to me as it’s pretty rare for your opponent’s own cards to give you intel on their hand,” the gamer said. “While it’s a pretty marginal benefit most of the time, it certainly can matter if your opponent is really on the ball.”

Second Dinner audio director Chris Alan responded to the query by stating that it “sounds like a bug” to him, and confirming that the sound should only work when Zabu’s user draws a four-cost card and not for the opponent. He thanked the gamer for pointing out the issue while assuring them that Alan will investigate the matter.

Having additional intel about the opponent’s cards is very beneficial for card game players. This can open up a lot of possibilities, such as potentially knowing the next moves of your opponent, especially if you already knew what deck strategy or engine they are running as early as possible.

With Zabu being a part of some well-known meta decks like the Darkhawk strategy and Ongoing decks, it can greatly establish some sort of huge yet unfair advantage for its user outside of its usual effect. This makes the fix for the Zabu sound effect a must, and should be done as soon as possible.