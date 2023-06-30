Marvel Snap player’s completely broken power looks fake, but it’s actually not

Most of the time, locations in Marvel Snap create two to three-digit Power in a single game. The cards’ Power often ranges from one to 20, with The Infinaut the highest Power card currently available. But there may be cases where it can reach thousands, or even millions, especially if gamers pull off the right combo.

That’s exactly what happened today with a Black Panther player. The high-powered gamer in question, Redditor Some_Asian_Dude, shared the screenshot of their incredible June 29, and it’s certainly a sight to behold.

As seen on the post, one of the game’s classic combos that can create humongous numbers in terms of Power was played by the Marvel Snap player. This was in the form of the strategy involving Wong, Odin, Arnim Zola, and of course, Black Panther, all of which were played on the Onslaught Citadel location.

Wong can double the number of triggers for On Reveal effects. Black Panther doubles his current Power every time his On Reveal effect is activated. Odin can trigger all the On Reveal effects of cards on the location where he is placed once again, and Arnim Zola destroys a card to summon copies of it to the other two locations.

All of these components were played on Onslaught Citadel, which doubles Ongoing effects, resulting in more Black Panther triggers than we could count. Then, if that wasn’t enough, Zola summoned copies of all the cards in the other two locations.

The result? Over 130 million Power on the middle location, while the right location created over 33 million Power. This made the Marvel Snap player in question the clear winner of the match after outscoring their enemy by a landslide.

The post garnered praise, with some calling it a wild play. Indeed, this classic On Reveal combo never gets old and can still wreck unlucky players, if done correctly.

