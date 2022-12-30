In online games where you get to play against other players, there is a chance that you can fight bots, especially if you are in a rank where there are few players of that same level. This happens most of the time when you are playing on a server where there are not many players online, especially if you are playing at a certain time when that scenario may occur.

One of these online games that uses bots as opponents is Marvel Snap. You can experience this if you are in the lower ranks, making the competition for players in that rank a lot easier compared to the level where the game difficulty becomes harder.

Here’s everything you need to know about the bots in Marvel Snap.

Marvel Snap bots, explained

How to know if you are playing against bots

It is easy to know if you are playing against bots in Marvel Snap. Most of the time, you’ll have opponents who are bots in the lower ranks, specifically from levels one to 30 (from Recruit to Silver tier). Here are some indicators that may suggest your opponent is a bot:

If your opponent does some unexpected or curious moves since bots cannot read locations, they are most probably a bot.

The opponent’s avatar is a base avatar.

The opponent’s name is a common name, such as Michael, Rose, and any other common name. Though some may still show common usernames, like UltimateFighter22.

Bots often snap even if they do not have the clear advantage during matches. This scenario could occur as early as turn three.

When do you stop playing against bots in Marvel Snap

As mentioned, bots often appear in Marvel Snap when you are still in levels one to 30. Once you reach level 31 or the Gold tier, you may begin to face opponents who are real-life people. You can feel this in the difficulty of the matches since you can start to feel the real competition if you reach level 31/Gold.

But there are some cases in which you may still face bots from time to time even if you are already Gold or higher, especially if you play when there are not enough online players who are at the same rank as you on at that specific time.