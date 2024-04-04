You can give a Mad Titan all of the Infinity Stones, but what he does with them is up to him.

Thankfully for Marvel Snap players, the game’s developer has seen that Thanos had become too powerful and nerfed the Big Bad once again. Thanos has been changed in today’s over-the-air update, along with one of his Stones, making an effort to reduce his massive impact on the current meta.

Here are the rest of the changes in Marvel Snap’s April 4 OTA patch.

Marvel Snap April 4 OTA patch notes: Thanos nerf

Inevitability. Image via Second Dinner

The main change for Thanos is that he will now start in your hand, potentially giving one less draw. It’s not the biggest nerf, but several more could be coming, according to the developer.

“Given the consistent and dominant performance of Thanos, additional changes were inevitable,” Second Dinner said in the patch notes. “This is the first stage of a larger range of adjustments we’re going to make to the Thanos and Infinity Stones package. Our goal is to focus more heavily on the Mad Titan, with the expectation that narrowing the overall flexibility of Thanos decks will reduce how often these decks take heavy advantage of powerful new cards aimed at other strategies. This may be a more damaging change than you expect to the current builds, as Thanos has almost always claimed the highest winrate in the game when not drawn.”

Thanos was only strengthened by several recent card releases, including Black Swan, Caiera, and Mockingbird, causing him to run rampant in the meta. And one of his Infinity Stones was also changed, with the Time Stone getting new text entirely. It will now give Thanos minus-one cost instead of the next card drawn.

“We are pursuing changes to more than one of the Stones, but because we’re not ready to execute on those just yet we’re taking an even heavier hand with the Time Stone for now,” Second Dinner said. “Our last change also did very little to the actual winrate of the card, and we’d rather not miss again. It’s possible we’ll return some strength in the future as other Stones change, though we intend to keep the focus on Thanos as discussed above.”

Other changes this week include buffs for Angela, Crossbones, Sabretooth, and plus-one power for the Fantastic Four’s Baxter Building (now plus-four, which makes sense), and another nerf to Miek, all of which can be read about on Marvel Snap’s website.

Buffs

Angela

Crossbones

Sabretooth

Baxter Building (location)

Nerfs

Miek

Thanos

Time Stone

