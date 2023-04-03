Animals are taking center stage in April’s new season for Marvel Snap, putting some lovable furry pals at the forefront for the next few weeks.

The season begins tonight with the new battle pass card Hit-Monkey, a monkey who is a hitman, and gains power from each other card that you played in the same turn.

Puppies, and kittens and simians, oh my!



Check out our latest Dev Update and get all the info you need for the Animals Assemble season of MARVEL SNAP! pic.twitter.com/aX5re1yHQS — MARVEL SNAP (@MARVELSNAP) April 3, 2023

In a new dev vlog, Ben Brode highlighted that Hit-Monkey benefits from bounce cards like Beast and Falcon, but also Mysterio, since that card counts as three cards played for the price of one with just a two-energy play.

Sera will also synergize nicely with Hit-Monkey since she reduces card costs by one, allowing you to play more in a big-play turn with the new battle pass card.

Brode also confirmed the other three cards coming this month, which are Jeff the Baby Land Shark, Snowguard, and Stegron. One card per week will release into Series Five until the season ends at the beginning of May, ushering in a new season.

The Animals Assemble season also includes some new locations like Pet Avengers Mansion and The Sandbar. The video even showed that the battle pass includes variants for existing good pets Cosmo and Goose.

On Reveal: Gain +2 Power for each other card you played this turn.

| Image via Marvel Snap You can move this once. Nothing can stop you from moving or playing this to any location.

| Image via Marvel Snap While in your hand, this transforms each turn into a Hawk or a Bear.

| Image via Marvel Snap On Reveal: Move an enemy card from here to another location.

| Image via Marvel Snap

Marvel Snap’s April season, Animals Assemble, begins tonight at 10pm CT.