Marvel Rivals responds to player backlash over Twitch code drops

Marvel Rivals has found itself in hot water after a massive influx of players overwhelmed its Twitch Drops system, leading to widespread frustration. In response to the mounting criticism, the dev team apologized, acknowledging the technical difficulties and offering a few temporary solutions.

The hero shooter that pits iconic Marvel characters against each other was offering exclusive closed beta codes through the popular streaming platform, Twitch. However, according to the apology posted on X (formerly Twitter), the website was not ready to handle the “overwhelming enthusiasm of the players,” resulting in numerous failed code claims.

So much potential, if only the codes actually worked. Image via NetEase.

To mitigate the problem, the developers have implemented temporary measures. Players who might have encountered errors while claiming CBT codes have been advised to revisit the Twitch Drops page and try again. Additionally, the team has updated their codes with regional information to assist PlayStation 5 players in claiming the correct code for their respective regions.

The Marvel Rivals team also addressed the concerns about limited daily code availability and confirmed the daily code quota resets each day. This allows players multiple chances to claim a code without watching another 60 minutes of drop-enabled streams on Twitch. The only catch, owing to the game’s first come, first served process, is players will still have to wait an entire day before claiming the code if the website glitches again.

While the developers assured players they were working diligently to rectify the situation, the apology post has become a forum for players sharing their frustrations and potential workarounds to the glitch. One player reported success using the Safari browser, but another user quickly refuted this, sharing a video of themselves struggling with the glitch. The frustrated player expressed disappointment, stating they’d managed to secure a code quickly when the drops first started, but were unable to claim it due to the short redemption window.

The issue of bots claiming codes as soon as they become available has also been frequently raised, with many players asking for increased measures to prevent it. Many players have even demanded extended beta access or direct code distribution as compensation. We hope the Marvel Rivals team responds carefully to avoid any more damage to the game’s reputation.

