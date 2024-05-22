Marvel Rivals next test date may be coming sooner than we thought

Marvel Rivals’ next test date could be on the cards sooner than we thought after a tease from a developer.

A 10-day closed alpha session for Marvel Rivals ran from May 10 to 20, giving select players a first hands-on experience with the NetEase title, and the signs were largely promising.

Sure to be a smash hit. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The test period provided the developers with valuable data and feedback from players, which will be taken into consideration as development continues. But it was expected to be quite a while until we heard more about the next opportunity to play Marvel Rivals.

It seems that may not be the case, however, as comments from a dev on the official Discord channel, which were posted to Reddit, urged players to “keep track of announcements” through the various social media platforms, adding that details will come “in May.”

Given there’s just over a week left before May ends, it means news on the next Marvel Rivals test may be right around the corner—though players shouldn’t get their hopes up too much because it’s likely to be another closed alpha.

Though some on social media speculated it would be news of a beta test, that seems unlikely considering the closed alpha has only just ended, and further tests will be required to get Marvel Rivals to that level.

The main area that will need to be tested is server capacity. A total of 30,000 closed alpha test codes were distributed and the test was largely limited to North America.

A new alpha test could open the doors to players in other areas of the world or introduce additional maps, game modes, characters, and more, but all this is speculation until we get word directly from the horse’s mouth.

Having been lucky enough to enjoy Marvel Rivals during the closed alpha, we can’t wait to hear more about what NetEase has in store.

