Marvel reportedly set to launch 6-vs-6 shooter to rival Overwatch

Marvel and Netease are reportedly launching a six-vs-six shooter similar to games like Overwatch and VALORANT.

After making waves in Hollywood with the MCU, Marvel continues to push on the gaming front, and a new title is reportedly on the way with similarities to other popular games.

According to thestreamr.com, the game is described as a “6-vs-6 Overwatch-style hero shooter,” using characters from Marvel’s vast universe in a third-person shooter.

The untitled Marvel game is said to be being developed by NetEase, which has a long relationship with Marvel, having worked on Marvel Super War and Marvel Duel, neither of which were worldwide releases and are mobile exclusives.

Big changes are afoot for the new title because the new Marvel title will reportedly be available on PC. While it remains to be seen whether a console release on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, or Nintendo Switch would happen, the report said it “seems like an easy port.”

Various characters were named in the report, including Doctor Strange, Iron Man, Namor, and Magneto. The latter will reportedly be voiced by James Arnold Taylor—known for his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi in The Clone Wars.

Skins will also be available for playable characters, including a “steampunk” skin for Iron Man, but these would be purely aesthetic and would provide no in-game advantage.

Additional characters will likely join the game. Familiar game modes, like Escort and King of the Hill, will also be included. Maps include Odin’s Vault, a real-world city that isn’t New York, and “a named island from the Marvel comics.”

Finally, according to the report, “environmental destruction is a big part of the game. While this all sounds exciting, don’t get too carried away because the game is currently in the pre-alpha phase, the earliest stage of development.

