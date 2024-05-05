Mantis and Scarlet Witch step into the limelight following Marvel Rivals revelations

Prominent writer and reporter Miller Ross revealed new information concerning characters featured in NetEase Games’ upcoming third-person shooter Marvel Rivals. The information highlights several abilities of the characters Mantis and Scarlet Witch in great detail.

The information, shared through threads on X on Sunday, reveals Scarlet Witch and Mantis’ abilities and passives as they are featured in Marvel Rivals‘ pre-alpha build.

According to the thread, Mantis will have a passive ability called Nature’s Favor, which allows her to receive a movement boost when not injured and to heal over time when consuming Life Energy. Her other moves include Life Energy Blast, which fires an energy thorn at an enemy and lets her regain Life Energy upon a critical attack. This (as well as Scarlet Witch’s abilities) suggests that the upcoming title will use some sort of an energy system for its abilities.

Healing Flower and Allied Inspiration consume Life Energy to heal allies over time or give them a damage boost. Natural Anger gives Mantis a damage boost, Spore Slumber throws a spore that puts an enemy to sleep, and Soul Resurgence grants healing and a movement boost to nearby allies over a nearby space.

Marvel Rivals will feature several great heroes. Image by Marvel

While Mantis’ abilities focus on support and healing, Scarlet Witch’s abilities focus on movement and offense. Her passive, simply called Telekinesis, allows her to jump and safely fall slowly while moving. Another ability called Mystic Projection allows her to enter the Projection state, transforming her into a wisp version of herself for free flight. However, players can press its dedicated button again to leave this state before it ends.

Her offensive skills include Chaos Control, which uses chaos magic to attack enemies while restoring Chaos Energy. Chthonian Burst consumes this resource to deal explosive damage via magic missiles. Dark Seal allows players to land a hit on a target or generate a force field that suns enemies within its range. Reality Erasure brings Scarlet Witch into the air to charge and unleash Chaos Energy, damaging nearby enemies.

Chaotic Bond works when teaming up with the character Magneto. With this skill, players can enchant Magneto’s greatsword, which he can then use to deal damaging chaos-infused blows to enemies. According to Ross, Wanda was “the most successful DPS” character in the pre-alpha stage.

As this information was pulled from the pre-alpha build, it is, of course, all subject to change, but it tracks with what we already know so far about Marvel Rivals.

