It depends on how much grind you really want to do.

Marvel Snap is the latest mobile card game to receive a wave of attention since its release. Like most free-to-play live-service games, Marvel Snap has a premium season pass that allows players to earn unique rewards by completing missions in the game. Many players are curious whether or not the season pass is even worth it.

Whether or not you’ll get your value out of the Marvel Snap battle pass will largely depend on how much you play the game. Here’s all the information you need to know about whether or not the Marvel Snap premium season pass is worth it.

Is the Marvel Snap premium season pass worth it?

Players can purchase the Marvel Snap premium season pass at the start of each season for $9.99, or a Premium+ version for $14.99. The only difference between the two is that Premium+ also includes 10 levels within the season pass.

Welcome Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing, aka M.O.D.O.K., to MARVEL SNAP.



A former human scientist, M.O.D.O.K., was mutated into a human computer, giving him psychic powers but a deadly ego too!



🔵 Cost: 5

🔶 Power: 8



On Reveal: Discard your hand.

Upon purchasing it, players will be given a unique card that won’t be available in the pool of cards for at least two more seasons. Each Marvel Snap season only lasts a month, so players will only have to wait two months to randomly draw the card if they don’t want to pay for it.

In February 2023, the season is Into the Quantum Realm. The February season’s card is M.O.D.O.K., the Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing. He’s a five-energy, eight-power card that has the On Reveal ability to discard your entire hand.

There are a lot of other cosmetic rewards that are only available in the season pass, such as exclusive card variants for Ant-Man, M.O.D.O.K., and Wasp. But to get many of these cosmetics, players will need to grind through each season’s quests.

Each week of every season, players will get new quests to earn currency and XP toward finishing the season pass, which has its final reward at level 50 before rewarding random caches for each subsequent level.

So, is the premium season pass worth it?

The real answer depends on how much players enjoy the game and if they’re fine spending the money to grind for all the items in under a month. It also depends on how badly you want the specific card in each season pass.

In Into the Quantum Realm, M.O.D.O.K. is a very fun card that can be used immediately in a variety of Discard-themed decks. He pairs well with cards like Swarm, Death, Hela, Lady Sif, Colleen Wing, and others.

If you’re OK with the price tag of $10 every few weeks, then Snap could be the game for you. The rewards each season are similar outside of the one main card. If you don’t buy that season’s premium pass, then you must wait for the card to be added to Series 5 and eventually, many months down the line, move down to Series 4 and 3.