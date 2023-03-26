How to win the Elysium location in Marvel Snap

This week’s Hot Location takes place over the next 24 hours and all players will see a location appear 50 percent more often in their Marvel Snap matches. Those who manage to build the best Elysium decks will certainly be able to accumulate more cubes.

In addition to being able to use the characteristics of the highlighted location, players can also do well using counters to the best strategies for Elysium.

Elysium location in Marvel Snap, explained

Image via Second Dinner

Elysium is a common location with the following effect: “Cards cost 1 less.” This effect can be beneficial for virtually any deck, but reducing the cost of all cards can be especially advantageous for decks looking to play their cards reactively and decks with powerful combinations that can surprise the opponent.

How to win at Elysium in Marvel Snap

Some of the best options to play during the event involve decks that use Sera and Mister Negative. Control decks with Sera have the ability to counter most of the opponents’ strategies, and being able to play more cards in the final turns can easily win a match. Mister Negative, and the other hand, makes great use of the synergies between his cards. Being able to naturally play Mister Negative a turn earlier is very beneficial for the deck, which will be able to transform a greater number of cards into their negative versions. In addition, these cards are very impactful and reducing their cost is a great advantage.

Players who don’t have a special interest in using these strategies can still run a deck with Thanos and Lockjaw, as Elysium can fulfill the role that Quinjet had before it was nerfed.

Since Elysium facilitates the use of multiple cards per turn, it can be interesting to use a deck with Sandman, so that the opponent cannot play more than one card in the final turns.

The best Elysium decks in Marvel Snap

The decks listed below are just some of the good deck options to play during the event and most of the cards can be replaced according to each player’s collection and preferences. Using any of these decks, players will have more chances to win cubes during the event.

Sandman Zoo

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

Players who still haven’t managed to acquire many cards from Series Three can use this deck, in which the main strategy is to use as many cards as possible during the initial turns until Sandman can be played in turn four, preferably. Then it will be enough to use the cards that increase the power of other cards like Ka-Zar, Blue Marvel, and Spectrum.

This will prevent the opponent from being able to play multiple cards in the final turns, easily beating anyone who had that goal.

Sera Control

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

Sera Control is a naturally strong deck, and the presence of Elysium only adds to its impact in matches. The main strategy is to use Darkhawk along with Korg and Rockslide to score points while most of the other cards should be used in response to the opponent’s strategies in the final turns.

Shang-Chi is the main way to deal with very powerful opponents, but Juggernaut is also a good control tool when needed.

Mister Negative

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

The main objective of this deck is to play Mister Negative as soon as possible to make the most of the transformed cards in the deck.

There are several possible combinations of these cards that would lead the player to a win. Mystique has two potential targets in Darkhawk and Iron Man, in addition to all the On Reveal effects that distribute power across the board.

The player can also play several cards in Lockjaw, especially if they are at a low cost, such as an inverse White Tiger. On Reveal type effects happen before the card is sent back to the deck and can even be brought back to the board afterwards.