Marvel Snap entered 2024 with the debut of its newest season called Planet Hulk. With this, a new season pass card is also up for grabs—Skaar, Hulk’s son.

Skaar looks a lot like his dad. He is huge, his skin is green, and he doesn’t wear a shirt, but he does hae long hair. On top of that, Skaar also inherited Hulk’s superhuman strength, stamina, and durability, but his mom Caeira allowed him to have the ability to channel and use tectonic energies. In Marvel Snap, Skaar is a potential force to be reckoned with in terms of creating massive Power.

Here are the best Skaar decks in Marvel Snap.

Marvel Snap Skaar abilities, explained

Skaar is a six-cost, 11-Power card with the ability that reads “Costs 2 less for each of your cards that has 10 or more Power.” It has a strong stat line that can be used as a game finisher. But if you have the right cards in the early to mid stages of the game, you can bring out Skaar as soon as possible. This can then create space for another massive Power source in turn six.

Power is real. Screenshot via Snap.fan

You can get Skaar as the season pass card this January for $9.99, or you can buy the Premium+ version for $14.99. Once you get either of the two versions of the season pass, you are guaranteed to have Skaar as part of your collection.

Strategy and best combos for Skaar decks in Marvel Snap

In order to maximize Skaar, you need to put out cards with 10 or more Power as early as possible. This strategy will then pave the way for you to take advantage of the cost-reducing ability of Skaar, as they even having the possibility to cost zero if you manage to have three or more units with high Power.

One of the most useful strategies to help trigger Skaar’s ability is the Moon Girl and She-Hulk engine with Magik. The former duplicates the cards in your hand, while the latter costs one less for each unspent energy in the last turn. Meanwhile, Magik turns a location to Limbo and extends the game to a turn seven. A turn three Magik, turn four Moon Girl (assuming She-Hulk is in your hand), and turn five skip can allow you to play at least two She-Hulks in turn six with four more energy. This scenario can make Skaar a two-cost card.

Jubilee can call a random card from your deck regardless of its energy cost. Calling a unit with 10 or more Power can help reduce the cost of Skaar, and putting Jubilee in a Ramp deck can increase the chances of pulling a high-Powered unit.

Shuri’s ability to double the Power of the next card you play is also a good strategy for Skaar. In terms of protection, Caiera, Cosmo, and Armor prevents Skaar from being destroyed, especially if your opponent has Shang-Chi.

The best Skaar decks in Marvel Snap

Skaar MoonHulk

The planet of the green is here. Screenshot via Snap.fan

As mentioned, Skaar works well in a Moon Girl and She-Hulk package. The strategy of swarming the locations with at least two copies of She-Hulk is the primary key to trigger the cost-reducing ability of Skaar at least twice.

Skaar is also a great target for Moon Girl’s ability. If you have both She-Hulk and Skaar in your hand while you also have Moon Girl, then play it as early as possible.

High Evolutionary creations such as Misty Knight and Shocker are there alongside Sunspot and Nebula to build up your early game. As for Quinjet, it can reduce the cost of cards that entered your hand because of Moon Girl. Play Caeira to protect your one-cost cards, as well as your late game six-cost finishers.

Cap off the deck with Magik to extend the game to a turn seven, and Evolved Hulk for another massive Power source finisher which can be a standalone card in a single location. This deck’s main focus is to create a lot of Power on your locations, so keep in mind that you need to overpower your opponent in order to make this strategy useful instead of having disruptive effects.

Win condition cards for this deck

Aside from Skaar, you can consider snapping if majority of these cards show up in your hand:

Moon Girl

She-Hulk

Magik

Hulk

Always prioritize the Moon Girl and She-Hulk combo in every game since this is the main offensive engine of the deck. With Magik’s presence, there is a big chance that you can do a turn four Moon Girl play to a turn five skip and turn six play of two She-Hulks.

As for Hulk, it is another great potential massive Power source which you can maximize by conserving at least one energy per turn. A turn one Misty Knight and turn two Sunspot or Nebula can already give you a 14-Power Hulk as long as it is in your hand by that time, while also taking advantage of the Power boost to your second card by Misty Knight.

Skaar Shuri

Shuri has a new friend. Screenshot via Snap.fan

Another deck where Skaar can also fit is a Shuri deck that focuses on calling multiple high-Powered units. This strategy may be a bit predictable, however, because of Shuri’s requirement to place the double-Power target on the same location. But with the right cards, you can be unstoppable in using this deck.

The usual Shuri targets such as Typhoid Mary and Red Skull are in this deck. Blob is also another great addition because of its ability to eat and merge with other cards in your deck, gaining their total Power in the process. Combining this ability with Shuri can give you a monster. That’s also why Taskmaster is a great card, which can possibly gain the Power of the Shuri target.

Wave is there to allow you to call a high-Powered unit as early as turn four in case Shuri is still not in your hand by that time. The Attuma and Armor package is also in this deck to build up Power in a single lane while also helping Skaar trigger its ability.

Finish the deck with Caeira, Zero for removing the text of the next card you will play (mainly for Typhoid Mary and Red Skull), and Zabu since you have three four-cost cards in this deck.

Win condition cards for this deck

Aside from Skaar, the other win condition cards for this deck are:

Shuri

Red Skull

Typhoid Mary

Attuma

Armor

Blob

Taskmaster

Shuri is the heart, while the potential targets for its effect like Red Skull and Typhoid Mary are the souls of this deck. Despite its predictability, the potential Power outburst you can have by using this deck is dangerous for your opponent’s side, especially if they lack disruption cards like Shang-Chi, Enchantress, and Cosmo.

The Attuma combo with Armor is a great alternative strategy to help reduce the cost of Sakaar. Also, the opponent gives you the win in the Attuma location most of the time because of the mid game Power spike that you can have there.

Blob almost guarantees that you will win a single location most of the time as long as you still have some of your high-Power cards in your deck. So, it is important to track what cards are still in your deck. Taskmaster is there to give you a second copy of your potential highest-Power card one one of your locations.

How to counter Skaar decks in Marvel Snap

The direct counter to Skaar in terms of its Power would be Shang-Chi, since it can destroy opponent cards with 10 or more Power in the same location. That is why protection cards like Caeira and Armor are important if you opt to use Skaar, as well as Cosmo thanks to its ability to prevent the On Reveal effect of Shang-Chi.

Another major counter to Skaar is Mobius M. Mobius. With Skaar’s ability to possibly reduce its cost, Mobius M. Mobius comes in handy since it completely prevents its opponent’s cards’ costs from decreasing, while also protecting its user’s cards’ costs from being increased. The cost reduction ability of Skaar won’t trigger as long as your opponent has Mobius M. Mobius, unless you can remove or steal its Ongoing ability by using the likes of Enchantress and Rogue.

Is Skaar worth pulling in Marvel Snap?

Yes, Skaar is worth adding to your collection as this season’s newest battle pass card. The fact that you can build multiple decks around him makes Skaar a must-get for players, especially the competitive ones. Its powerful stat line can be maximized in the decks mentioned above, which have already impacted the meta as top decks, especially since Skaar’s 11-Power stat can be huge to turn games upside down in an instant.

These are the best Skaar decks in Marvel Snap. Try these new strategies that can help you make your way to Infinite.