Marvel Snap‘s Planet Hulk season features some of the characters appearing in the comics’ storyline of the same name. One of those is Miek, who is a one of the gladiators in Sakaar.

Miek belongs to the native race of Insectoids in his planet. He has six limbs and uses four handheld weapons in combat most of the time. In Marvel Snap, he’s a small and simple unit at first glance. But when used correctly, he has the potential to build up his Power, which can be useful in the late game.

Here are the best Miek decks in Marvel Snap.

Marvel Snap Miek abilities, explained

Miek is a one-cost, one-Power card with the following ability: “After each turn, if you discarded any cards, gain +1 Power for each and move.” Miek a good support card for decks that revolve around the discard mechanic. Additionally, Miek also helps a handful of cards that are associated with move decks since it can also move to other locations when gaining additional Power.

Miek is here. Screenshot via Untaped.gg

You can get Miek as a series four card, meaning it is available for 3,000 tokens as the Weekly Spotlight offering from the Token Shop from Jan 16. to 23. Miek is also one of the cards from the Spotlight Caches rotation this week, so use either your tokens or credits if you want to add it to your collection of cards.

Strategy and best combos for Miek decks in Marvel Snap

There are a lot of cards that can help maximize Miek’s ability to stack Power, especially units that can allow you to discard cards from your hand.

Blade, Colleen Wing, Moon Knight, Gambit, Lady Sif, Sword Master, Silver Samurai, Hell Cow, and MODOK are some of the discard enablers that can synergize well with Miek. All of them have their prescribed timings of play. Carefully place them in locations to trigger the discard mechanic, and prioritize playing Miek before them.

Miek also helps boost the Power of Kraven, since he can stack plus two Power every time any card moves on the location where it is already placed. Miek can be played on the same location as Angela to give the latter its Power bonus while also allowing the former to move when you discard cards, creating space to spam Angela’s ability again.

In terms of protection, Caiera prevents your one and six-cost cards from being destroyed by card and location effects. As for Cosmo, it disrupts all On Reveal abilities of cards that will be played at the same location. This prevents the activation of destruction effects from Killmonger and Shang-Chi, as well as the power manipulation ability of Shadow King.

The best Miek decks in Marvel Snap

Miek Discard

Discard decks just got a new friend. Screenshot via Untaped.gg

As mentioned, Miek works efficiently in a discard deck. Here, there are various Power sources that you can use which all benefit from the discard mechanic. A toolbox of effects is also present here, making the deck a stable and reliable choice to grind in the current meta of Marvel Snap.

Blade, Colleen Wing, Gambit, Lady Sif, Silver Samurai, and MODOK are your discard enablers for this deck. But apart from allowing you to discard your own units from the hand, these cards also serve as the building blocks for creating massive Power on your locations.

As for the cards that benefit from being discarded, use Wolverine (for regenerating itself to a random location while gaining plus two Power), Swarm (for potentially adding two zero-cost, three-Power copies of itself to your hand), and Apocalypse (for immediately returning to your hand while stacking plus four Power).

Morbius is here as your other potential Power source thanks to its Ongoing ability to gain plus two Power for each card you discarded in the game. Finish the deck with Dracula, which lets you discard a card from your hand by the end of the game while gaining its Power in the process.

Win condition cards for this deck

The win condition cards for this deck are:

Apocalypse

Dracula

MODOK

Morbius

Gambit

The Apocalypse and Dracula combo is the main offensive engine of this deck. Saving the former in your hand and playing the latter should always be your go-to play, unless you aren’t able to play Dracula on time or you still have a lot of cards in your hand.

MODOK is the most ideal turn-five play. Its massive discard ability can pave the way for activating the effects of Apocalypse, Wolverine, and Swarm while also gaining an eight-Power location booster. Morbius is another potential Power source, especially if you manage to discard a lot of units in the game. As for Gambit, its ability to destroy an opponent’s card while letting you discard a unit from your hand can be converted into offense for your side.

Miek Black Knight

Black Knight x Miek is a nice concept.

Another discard deck where Miek can be used is in a Black Knight deck. This engine’s strategy is a bit more focused on one main ability: Black Knight’s effect to add the Ebony Blade to your hand.

Black Knight can create the four-cost, zero-Power Ebony Blade when you discard a card for the first time (as long as Black Knight is already in play when the first discard happens). Ebony Blade then gains the Power of the card you discarded while also having an Ongoing ability that prevents it from being destroyed by card or location effects, as well as making its Power immune from being decreased in any form.

Aside from Apocalypse, the other targets for Ebony Blade (and Dracula) in this deck are Magneto (high-Power card that can potentially disrupt your opponent’s setups through moving their three and four-cost cards to its location) and the 20-Power The Infinaut. Discard enablers such as Blade, Lady Sif, and Hell Cow are also included here, as well as Morbius, which is your other possible Power source.

Ghost Rider is there to bring back one of your discarded units. Cap off the deck with Zabu, which lowers the cost of your four-cost cards in the hand by one, including Ebony Blade.

Win condition cards for this deck

The win condition cards for this deck are:

Black Knight

Apocalypse

Magneto

The Infinaut

Ghost Rider

Black Knight is the heart and soul of this deck, making it a must-play every game as early as possible. But keep in mind that creating Ebony Blade triggers during the first discard after playing Black Knight, so you should be careful choosing what card you should discard in order to get the maximum Power value of Ebony Blade.

Apocalypse, Magneto, and The Infinaut are your stable massive Power sources for this deck. Ghost-Rider, on the other hand, can be game-changing for your side, especially if you discarded a high-Power unit beforehand.

How to counter Miek decks in Marvel Snap

Miek’s ability is not listed as On Reveal or Ongoing, making it immune to disruption cards like Cosmo (for On Reveal) and the trinity of Enchantress, Rogue, and Echo (for Ongoing).

There are other cards, however, that are the main counters for Miek. One of those is Killmonger, which can destroy both players’ one-cost cards when played. Shang-Chi is also another potential threat since it can destroy your cards with 10 or more Power. If you stack at least nine Power on Miek, it can be prone to Shang-Chi as well. That is why playing cards like Caiera and Armor, as well as the On Reveal disruptor Cosmo, can be a great help to protect Miek.

Shadow King can bring back Miek’s Power to one if the opponent manages to play the former on the location where the latter is already placed. Professor X, on the other hand, prevents any form of card addition or removal on the same location as him, preventing Miek from potentially moving there.

Is Miek worth pulling in Marvel Snap?

With discard decks being consistent offensive engines in the game, then Miek is worth adding to your collection in Marvel Snap.

The value that Miek brings as a cheap-cost card while also having the potential to be an alternative Power source is significant in discard decks. This is because of how these strategies revolve around just one mechanic, making it a bit predictable for opponents. Including Miek to these decks gives you more options when it comes to creating Power on your locations, while also adding a layer of surprise because of its movement ability.

These are the best Miek decks in Marvel Snap. Try these strategies to help you reach your goal of reaching the Infinite rank.